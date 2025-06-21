How PM Modi Celebrated International Yoga Day Since Coming To Power In 2014

Narendra Modi, who took office as Prime Minister of India in 2014 and began his third term in June 2024, has been a driving force behind the global observance of the International Day of Yoga. It was his proposal at the UN General Assembly in 2014 that led to the declaration of June 21 as Yoga Day. Since 2015, PM Modi has led annual celebrations across various cities, each themed around global well-being.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga. PM Modi is leading the event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, at a massive gathering along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach to Bhogapuram.

Here's a look at how PM Modi has marked Yoga Day over the years:

2015: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

This event was held at Kartavya Path (then Rajpath) with the theme ‘Yoga for Harmony and Peace.' Over 35,000 participants, including PM Modi and dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 yoga asanas. The event broke two Guinness World Records — for the largest yoga class and for the most nationalities participating.

2016: Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

The second edition's theme was ‘Yoga for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.' Joined by over 30,000 participants, PM Modi led deep breathing and stretching exercises.

2017: Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, Lucknow

More than 51,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the event led by PM Modi under the theme ‘Yoga for Health.' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took part in the event.

2018: Forest Research Institute, Dehradun

Themed ‘Yoga for Peace,' the event drew 50,000 participants who performed asanas under PM Modi's leadership.

2019: Prabhat Tara Maidan, Ranchi

Ranchi hosted the main celebrations with the theme ‘Yoga for Heart.' More than 40,000 people joined PM Modi, who stressed the significance of yoga.

2020: Virtual Celebration Amid COVID-19

With public gatherings curtailed due to the pandemic, celebrations went digital under the theme ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.' In a televised address, PM Modi said that due to the pandemic, the world was feeling the need for yoga more than ever.

2021: Home Again

Under the theme ‘Yoga for Wellness,' celebrations again took place within homes. PM Modi said that yoga had instilled strength and confidence across the globe in battling the pandemic.

2022: Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka

With the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity,' the event was attended by 15,000 people. PM Modi led the yoga session, and a unique ‘Guardian Ring' initiative connected celebrations across 79 countries, Indian missions, and UN bodies.

2023: UN Headquarters, New York

The theme was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” The event set a Guinness World Record for participation by the highest number of nationalities — over 135 — in a single yoga session.

2024: Srinagar

In 2024, from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a celebration of around 24.53 crore people. Last year's event set multiple new records, adding to the Guinness Book of World Records.