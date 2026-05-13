Gujarat Provides Quicker Treatment Than Canada And US, Says Health Minister

Comparing healthcare systems in developed countries with India, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Tuesday said that developed countries often face longer waiting times for treatment, while Gujarat's public health system offers quicker access to care through services.​ He made the remarks while addressing the 'International Nurses Day' celebrations held at GMERS Medical College and Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar, where nursing staff, students, and senior health officials gathered to mark the occasion.​ The programme was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, regarded as the founder of modern nursing.​

Pansheriya said that nursing is defined not only by technical competence but also by conduct and communication with patients.​

“Service, dedication, and excellent conduct are the true identity of the nursing profession,” he said, adding that patients in hospitals require emotional support as much as medical treatment.​

Referring to international healthcare systems, he said: "Despite advanced infrastructure in countries such as Canada and the United States, patients often experience delays in receiving treatment due to structured waiting lists."​

He contrasted this with Gujarat's emergency response framework, stating that systems such as 108 ambulances and government hospitals aim to ensure timely intervention in critical cases.​

The minister also referred to the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that nursing staff in Gujarat played a crucial role in managing healthcare pressures during the crisis.​

"During the Covid period, when healthcare systems in developed countries were struggling, Gujarat's nursing staff became ‘thousands of Florence Nightingales' and saved people's lives," he said.​

He further added, "They worked under challenging conditions and contributed significantly to saving lives at a time when even several developed countries faced limitations in their healthcare response."​

Emphasising the ethical dimension of healthcare, he described nursing as “nishkam karmayoga,” or selfless duty, in which service is performed without expectation of return.​

He added that “a patient is not only physically unwell but also emotionally vulnerable, and compassionate behaviour from nursing staff can ease much of their distress.”​

Pansheriya further spoke about increasing mental health challenges linked to modern lifestyles, noting that "stress and depression require not only medical attention but also emotional stability and human sensitivity in caregiving".​

During the event, students who secured top positions in sports competitions held as part of Nursing Week were felicitated.​

Nursing students also presented cultural performances, and participants collectively took an oath to serve humanity.​

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