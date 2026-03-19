Gujarat Expands Oral Cancer Screenings, Over 3,000 Pre-Cancer Cases Detected In 2025

A year-long expansion of preventive screening in Gujarat has led to the identification of more than 3,000 pre-cancerous oral conditions, with health officials linking the rise to earlier detection and wider outreach rather than an increase in disease incidence.Data released ahead of World Oral Health Day on March 20 shows that Government Dental College and Hospital identified 3,023 cases of pre-malignant diseases (PMDs) in 2025, compared with 2,617 cases in 2024. The cases were detected through 12,915 screenings conducted during a statewide campaign held between March 20 and April 20 last year under the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP).

Officials said the programme, carried out in a “mission mode” across 33 districts by 282 dentists, focussed on early-stage detection of oral cancer, enabling timely intervention.

“As a result of the state government's preventive healthcare policy, significant success is being achieved in identifying cancer at its earliest stage. This effort is not only saving lives but also reducing the burden on the healthcare system,” an official statement said.

The campaign also included 265 health awareness sessions, two walkathons and tobacco cessation pledges administered at 94 locations.

ASHA workers were provided specialised training to strengthen monitoring and early identification of oral health conditions at the grassroots level.

The institution, operating under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reported that more than 2,24,130 patients accessed dental outpatient department (OPD) services between January and December 2025.

The upward trend has continued in 2026, with 17,788 patients treated in January and 17,564 in February.

Officials said the figures indicate increasing public awareness and timely utilisation of oral healthcare services.

Alongside hospital-based care, outreach efforts were extended to underserved and vulnerable populations.

Through mobile dental units and 45 special outreach camps, oral health check-ups were conducted for more than 4,980 beneficiaries, including prison inmates, pregnant women, elderly persons and children with disabilities.

Officials said the outreach initiative ensured that sensitive groups received targeted screening and treatment, while school-based camps prioritised care for children, particularly those with disabilities.

Preventive treatments such as pit and fissure sealants and fluoride varnish were administered within school premises to reduce the risk of dental disease and related complications.

“The efforts and achievements of GDCH Ahmedabad demonstrate that the institution is rapidly emerging as a role model in the field of oral healthcare in the country,” the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)