Gout Cases Increase Globally: Diet Changes That Can Help In Better Management Of Gout

Gout management: High alcohol consumption leads to high uric acid production

Highlights Gout causes pain in joints

It is caused be high uric acid production in the body

Reduce intake of foods rich in purines to reduce risk of gout

Incidence of gout - which is a form of arthritis and causes pain, redness and tenderness in joints - increased at an alarming rate from 1990 to 2017, across the world, mention researchers. Published in journal Arthritis and Rheumatology, the study found that there were approximately 41.2 million prevalent cases of gout in 2017. The rate of newly-diagnosed cases was 92 per 1,00,000 people. This marks an increase of 5.5% from 1990. High body mass index and impaired kidney function have been found to be the risk factors of gout.

Findings of the study highlight the need for public policy intervention with the help of disease prevention programs and educational programs to educate people about causes, risk factors and consequences of gout.

Also read: Nutritionist Tells Foods To Eat And Avoid To Reduce Gout Risk, Manage Uric Acid Levels Naturally

Gout: Causes, risk factors and symptoms

Gout is caused by buildup of uric acid in your blood from breakdown of purines. Dehydration or metabolism disorders can also result in your body making too much uric acid. Kidney or thyroid problem or an inherited disorder can make it difficult for the body to remove excess uric acid.

Gout is more likely to be common in middle-aged men or postmenopausal women

One can get gout if parents, siblings or other family members have gout

Eating too much of foods rich in purine like red meat, organ meat fish like sardines, anchovies, and herring; veggies like asparagus, cauliflower, beans and mushrooms can also increase your risk of gout

Heavy alcohol intake can also be a causative factor for gout

Also read: Increased Stress, Disturbed Sleep And Other Risks Associated With Drinking Too Much Alcohol

Diet changes for gout management

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in one of her IGTVs, talks about diet changes to manage gout. She gives the following tips to manage gout at home:

1. Reduce intake of sugar: High sugar intake can increase risk of diabetes, insulin resistance and also production of uric acid. Sugar also reduces the rate at which uric acid is excreted from the body. "95% of people who have gout also have hyperinsulinemia. Sugar also feeds bad bacteria in the gut, which produces more uric acid when it digests good," Makhija informs.

Reduce intake of sugary foods for better management of gout

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fructose: Aerated drinks and products that have a high shelf life contain high fructose corn syrup, which can result in increase in production of uric acid.

Also read: Is It Healthy To Eat Fruits After A Meal? Nutritionists Explain

3. Alcohol: As mentioned above, heavy alcohol consumption can lead to uric acid production in the body. Limit intake of alcohol to occasions only in order to reduce uric acid production.

4. Moderate intake of protein can be helpful for people who have gout. Makhija recommends eating better quality protein as it can help in excreting uric acid more efficiently.

5. Drink sufficient water and consume foods rich in Vitamin C.

Also read: Can Vitamin C Help Control High Blood Pressure? Our Expert Explains

Vitamin C supplements can help in filter out toxic waste faster and more easily. A balanced diet with moderate consumption of cruciferous vegetables can help in improving management of uric acid.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.