Study Reveals Surprising Factor Behind Gout - It's Not What You Think

Gout, which is often associated with binge drinking or eating poorly, may be more genetically based than previously believed. A multinational team of scientists has evaluated more than 2.6 million people's genetic data. This comprised 120,295 people who had a gout diagnosis already. By comparing the DNA of those with gout to those without, researchers discovered 377 specific genetic regions related to the condition.

Among these, 149 regions had never been connected to gout before. While lifestyle factors like diet and alcohol consumption still influence the development of gout, this new research suggests genetics are a major factor in whether someone develops the disease.

Senior author Professor Tony Merriman, of Otago's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, hopes the findings will remove some of the stigma around gout.

"Gout is a chronic disease with a genetic basis and is not the fault of the sufferer - the myth that gout is caused by lifestyle or diet needs to be busted," he said.

"This widespread myth causes shame in people with gout, making some people more likely to suffer in silence and not go and see the doctor to get a preventive drug that lowers urate in the blood and will prevent their pain."

"People need to understand that while specific dietary factors, such as eating red meat, can trigger gout attacks, the fundamental cause is high urate levels, crystals in the joints, and an immune system primed to 'attack' the crystals - genetics plays an important role in all of these processes."

The research identified a large number of immune genes and immune pathways that provide new targets and approaches for preventing gout attacks.

The study's findings open the door for further research, as scientists believe there are even more genetic links to gout yet to be discovered.