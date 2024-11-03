Study Uncovers Major Causes of Gout, Debunking Common Myths

Gout is the most common arthritis, affecting men 3-4 times more than women.

A significant scientific discovery has challenged the long-held notion that lifestyle variables such as diet and alcohol usage are the main causes of gout. The development of gout is significantly influenced by genetics, according to research from the University of Otago. They discovered particular genes that raise the risk of developing gout by examining the DNA of millions of people. This ground-breaking discovery casts doubt on the conventional wisdom of gout and creates new opportunities for creating more potent remedies and prophylactics.

The research that has been published in Nature Genetics found inherited genetics is an important part of why some people get gout and most others don't.

Senior author Professor Tony Merriman, of Otago's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, hopes the findings will remove some of the stigma around gout.

"Gout is a chronic disease with a genetic basis and is not the fault of the sufferer-the myth that gout is caused by lifestyle or diet needs to be busted," he said.

"This widespread myth causes shame in people with gout, making some people more likely to suffer in silence and not go and see the doctor to get a preventive drug that lowers urate in the blood and will prevent their pain.

"People need to understand that while specific dietary factors, such as eating red meat, can trigger gout attacks, the fundamental cause is high urate levels, crystals in the joints, and an immune system primed to 'attack' the crystals-genetics plays an important role in all of these processes."

The research identified a large number of immune genes and immune pathways that provide new targets and approaches for preventing gout attacks.

What is gout?

According to the Foot Ankle Institute, gout is a type of arthritis that affects the musculoskeletal system, better known as your bones, joints, and muscles. It results from a buildup of uric acid in the joints. When there's an excess of uric acid in the blood, it crystalizes in the joints, usually the big toes. The most common gout symptoms include redness, tenderness, swelling, and pain.