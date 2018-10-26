Good Fats Are Essential For Our Body! 6 Must Dos To Shed Those Extra Pounds By Health Expert Luke Coutinho

Losing weight may seem like a daunting task that requires patience and efforts.

Are you ready to make a healthy lifestyle change? In today's busy lives, we hardly get time to think about our health. But one should not forget the old phrase '' Health is wealth''. Thus, no matter what one should not never compromise on health. A healthy lifestyle is extremely important and can help us in the long run. We should make sure that we eat healthy and a balanced diet, manage our weight and do some physical exercise everyday.

Celeb health coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post said that healthy fats are an essential nutrient for the body. Fats are a vital nutrient and should not be eliminated from our diet completely. Fats are important for our body to function properly, and without them, we could not live. They supply us with energy, and they also make it possible for other nutrients to do their jobs. According to Luke Coutinho, good fats are important for our overall health, heart, cells, skin and hair, and of course losing weight.

Losing weight may seem like a daunting task that requires patience and efforts. Some lifestyle changes like regular physical activity and carefully planned meals play an important role to shed those extra pounds. The first and the foremost thing to keep in mind while on a weight loss programme is to achieve a healthy and long-term weight loss.

Top 6 lifestyle changes will help you lose weight quickly:

1. Sedentary lifestyle:

A sedentary lifestyle is a type of lifestyle where an individual does not involve in any physical activity. A sedentary lifestyle refers to excessive amount of daily sitting. It can be desk job, watching television, working on the computer, or even reading. This can have a negative impact on your health; for instance increased anxiety, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and the list goes on. Therefore, it is extremely important for you to do some physical exercise daily like walking, swimming, cycling, aerobics, yoga or may be going to the gym.

2. Bad fats:

Excluding foods that contain unhealthy fats such as saturated and trans fats from your diet can lower your risk of heart disease. These fats even tend to raise blood cholesterol which can adversely affect your heart health. Knowing which fats are bad for you can bring a significant improvement in the quality of your life. Healthy fats like nuts, seeds, fatty fish, cheese and olive oil can be beneficial for your overall health. However, you should be careful that you consume these fats in right quantity.

3. Processed foods:

These foods are now found in almost every household. They are the super-convenient foods and reasonable also. These ready-made meals like cereal, canned goods, hot dogs, cookies, chips, sodas, candy, sweets, bacon, sausages, cheese slices and other frozen foods are laced with chemicals and harmful preservatives. These types of foods are high in calories and provide give you no nutrition.

4. High-carb diet:

Though carbohydrates are healthy but make sure you do not consume them in high quantities. Also, make sure that you eat more of whole carbohydrates rather than refined carbohydrates. Processed junk foods which are high in sugar and refined grains are definitely unhealthy and lead to weight gain.

5. High sugar intake:

Added sugar is the worst food that you can include in your diet. It has zero nutritional value and can lead to some diseases like high blood sugar levels, obesity and heart disease. Instead of the normal classic white sugar you can opt for some healthier options like jaggery, coconut sugar, maple syrup and brown sugar.

6. Refined oils:

Natural oil undergoes the refining process to produce an edible oil that is free of odour and flavour, has a light colour, good shelf life and is also good for frying. The oil refinery process may involve various processes such as bleaching, steam distillation, hydrogenation etc due to which the essential vitamins and nutrients are striped off. Therefore, you should avoid hydrogenated oils, vegetable oil , soya bean oil. Instead of these refined oils you can use healthier cooking options like butter, ghee or olive oil.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.