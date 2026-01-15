Gond Laddus In Winter: How To Reap Benefits Without Gaining Weight

In India, winter is considered the ideal season to enjoy healthy, nutritious, and calorie-rich foods without worrying about weight gain. As the cold season begins, many Indian households turn to traditional foods known for their warmth and nourishment. One popular treat is gond laddu, made from edible gum, ghee, nuts, whole wheat flour, and a natural sweetener. While these laddus are often associated with postpartum care, doctors and nutritionists emphasize that, when consumed properly, gond laddus can actually enhance overall health during the winter months. For added benefits, some people incorporate dry ginger powder or cinnamon into the laddus, both of which have specific advantages during the colder season.

"Gond, or edible gum, is valued in traditional food for its ability to warm the body. From a nutritionist's perspective, it provides slow, sustained energy, which helps the body cope with the cold weather. Gond is also known to promote joint flexibility and reduce stiffness, which can be common in winter."

"The ghee and nuts used in gond laddus add healthy fats and important nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc. These help with immunity, skin health, and muscle strength. Jaggery, often used as a natural sweetener, is rich in iron and helps digestion, making gond laddus both tasty and good for health when eaten in moderation," explains Prachi Jain, Senior Manager and Head of Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali.

Key health benefits of gond laddu

1. Postpartum recovery and lactation

Gond laddus are well-known for supporting postpartum recovery by strengthening the body and aiding tissue repair. Gond is a galactagogue, which helps stimulate and enhance breast milk production in nursing mothers.

2. Bone and joint strength

Rich in calcium and magnesium, gond laddu helps lubricate joints and strengthen bones. It is often used as a natural remedy for alleviating back pain and joint stiffness, particularly in the elderly.

3. Energy booster

The combination of healthy fats from ghee and complex carbohydrates provides a sustained energy source, making it an excellent snack for combating fatigue or as a pre-workout fuel.

4. Immunity and winter wellness

Due to its warming properties (garam taseer), gond laddu is a popular winter superfood that helps maintain body temperature and may protect against seasonal colds and flu

5. Digestive health

The high fibre content from the gum and added nuts supports better digestion.

How to eat gond laddus without gaining weight

Weight gain happens when you consume more calories than you use over time. "Gond laddus should be viewed as a beneficial addition to your winter diet, not merely as a treat. Eating one small laddu a day, either in the morning or as a mid-morning snack, allows your body to utilise the energy effectively," advises Ms. Jain.

"Try to avoid eating them late at night when your metabolism slows down, as unused calories are more likely to be stored as fat. It's also crucial to stay active during winter. Individuals with diabetes or thyroid issues should consult a doctor before incorporating them into their diet regularly," she adds.

Tips to consider while making gond laddus

While gond laddus are packed with health benefits, Ms. Jain recommends using natural sweeteners. "Substituting refined sugar with jaggery or dates adds more minerals and prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar."

Incorporating various nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, or pumpkin seeds, can boost protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acid intake. Adding roasted makhanas also enhances their nutritional value.

Roasting ingredients instead of deep-frying helps retain their nutrients and reduces fat content.

Additionally, making smaller laddus can help control portion sizes without sacrificing flavor.

The balanced way forward

Gond laddus exemplify a smart way of eating according to the seasons, especially during winter. When prepared carefully and consumed in moderation, they can provide warmth, energy, and essential nutrition without compromising health goals. "Traditional foods work best when slightly adapted to fit modern lifestyles by being mindful, balanced, and making thoughtful choices," concludes the nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.