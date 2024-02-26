Here's Why New Moms Should Have Gond Laddus During Postpartum

Eating gond laddus can also help manage aches and pains

Pregnancy is a very delicate phase in a woman's life. A woman must pay extra attention to her nutritional requirements during pregnancy for proper growth and development of the baby. Just like pregnancy, postpartum is also an important phase that requires equal attention. A woman's body goes through a lot during childbirth. Postpartum care helps the new mother recover both physically and emotionally. A healthy, nutritious diet is an essential part of postpartum care. There are several foods known for better and faster recovery. If you have just delivered a baby, your mother might be feeding you gond laddus. Well, this age-old recipe can actually do wonders. Let's find out how.

Understanding the benefits of eating gond laddus during postpartum

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram and explained the benefits of consuming gond laddus during postpartum.

"It's not just tradition; it's a science-backed delight! Packed with whole wheat fiber, ghee's healthy fats, nuts' proteins, and jaggery's iron, it's a nutrient powerhouse. Embrace the legacy of care!" she wrote in the caption.

Here are some of the benefits she mentioned in the video:

These laddus are perfect energizers for new mothers, especially after sleepless nights.

They help ensure better lactation

Your muscles and bones are a little fragile post-delivery, good laddus can help provide strength.

Eating gond laddus can also help manage aches and pains

According to the nutritionist, they are also a mood booster.

Know the benefits of each ingredient:

1. Ghee and sesame seeds can help provide calcium, vitamin K2 and omega-3 fatty acids

2. Pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds are rich in magnesium and fatty acids that can help with bone regeneration

3. Gond is rich in protein, fibre, calcium and magnesium

4. Turmeric, a natural antibiotic can help boost bone density

5. Adding some chana flour can boost protein and iron content

If you are not a fan of gond laddus, that nutritionist has shared some alternates you can try:

Nutty bliss bites: Mix nuts with honey for a crunchy, protein-packed snack.

Iron-boosting date delights: Dates are rich in iron; enjoy them as a guilt-free sweet treat

Fruity energy bars: Combine dried fruits and oats for a fibre-rich, energy-boosting bar.

Coconutty goodness: Coconut-based sweets are tasty and loaded with healthy fats.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.