Ghee On Empty Stomach: Nutritionist Shares Simple Morning Habit For Better Gut Health

In a time when gut health has become central to overall wellness, experts continue to highlight simple daily habits that can make a real difference. One such practice – having a spoonful of ghee every morning on an empty stomach – is a traditional routine gaining renewed attention. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains the science behind this age-old Indian habit in a recent Instagram video, breaking down how this small step can influence digestion, gut health and even metabolic health. “One spoon of ghee on an empty stomach isn't just a 'nuskha'. It's literal gut science,” Nmami writes in the caption.

The healing and nourishing qualities of ghee – clarified butter widely used in Indian households – have long been associated with Ayurveda. According to Nmami, ghee is not just a cooking fat but a powerful gut-supporting food when taken first thing in the morning.

“As a dietician, if I could fix your gut with one habit, it's this — a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach,” she says in the video.

Ghee is rich in butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid known for supporting intestinal health. Research shows that butyric acid helps improve digestion and nutrient absorption by nourishing and repairing the gut lining.

Nmami adds that this compound also has anti-inflammatory properties, which may soothe gastrointestinal discomfort and help maintain strong intestinal walls.

She further explains that this morning routine may reduce common digestive issues. “It strengthens your digestive walls, which keeps acidity and bloating at bay,” she notes.

Beyond digestion, ghee may also support metabolic health. Some studies suggest that the healthy fats in ghee can enhance insulin sensitivity, helping keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the day. This may be especially helpful for people who experience energy dips or irregular eating patterns.

While ghee is a potent addition to morning habits due to its healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties, Nmami reminds viewers that moderation is key. Taking a teaspoon on an empty stomach may help the body absorb nutrients better before it begins digesting regular meals.

Butyric acid is also believed to promote smoother digestion for those who often face indigestion or irregular bowel movements by supporting colon function.

Referencing the comfort this routine can bring, Nmami describes it as “a warm hug from the inside.”

She concludes her message by reminding viewers that “strong mornings start with a strong gut,” encouraging them to adopt this simple daily practice for better overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.