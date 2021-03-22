Getting Pregnant With Endometriosis: Is It Possible?

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help you get pregnant, especially if you have endometriosis

Many women in India have endometriosis. It is becoming a common infertility issue. They approach infertility clinics in Mumbai, India with a general question, "Whether they can become pregnant with endometriosis." Do you have the same question in your mind as well?

Here, we have talked about endometriosis and if it is possible to become pregnant with this condition.

We have discussed endometriosis overview and things you must know if you are trying to get pregnant, and the treatment options.

So, let us learn what endometriosis actually is?

Endometriosis- What is it?

Your uterus's lining is known as the endometrium. The tissue functions for menstruation, and when it sheds off, it causes bleeding. It happens when you get your period.

While you have endometriosis, the tissue grows in areas it should not, like your ovaries, intestines, or tissues lining your pelvis.

The problem with getting endometrial tissue in other body parts is that the tissue breaks and bleeds as it does in your uterus. However, the blood does not find any place to go.

As time passes, the tissue and blood become scar tissue, adhesions, and cysts. This is scar tissue that binds the organs together.

Now let us talk about few endometriosis symptoms.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

The major common endometriosis symptom is pain, involving severe pelvic pain and cramping. Infertility also can be a symptom of endometriosis. So, let us talk about how endometriosis affects pregnancy.

How does endometriosis affect pregnancy?

Infertility due to endometriosis can be associated with several causes.

An egg must travel from the ovary, through the fallopian tube, in the uterus for fertilization before implanting itself within the uterine lining. If you have endometriosis inside your fallopian tube lining, the tissue may stop the egg from moving to the uterus.

It may be that endometriosis damages a woman's egg or a man's sperm. Doctors do not know accurately why this occurs. A theory is that endometriosis makes inflammation in larger levels inside your body.

The body releases compound that harm or destroy a woman's eggs or a man's sperm. This stops you from getting pregnant.

Now that you understand the way endometriosis affects fertility, let us talk about some treatment choices available.

Treatment for Endometriosis-related Infertility

If you have issues getting pregnant due to endometriosis, you can see a fertility specialist in Mumbai, India. The doctor can work with you to determine your endometriosis severity. Also, they can help determine the possible procedure for your endometriosis-related infertility.

Procedures for endometriosis-related infertility may involve:

Freezing your eggs

Endometriosis affects your ovarian reserve. Hence, several doctors recommend preserving your eggs today in case you desire to become pregnant later.

Superovulation and intrauterine insemination (SO-IUI)

SO-IUI is a choice if fallopian tubes contain mild endometriosis and your partner has good-quality sperm. Your doctor will prescribe fertility medications.

Such medications will help make two to three mature eggs. You have to do ultrasounds to ensure the eggs have achieved maturity. When the eggs get prepared, your doctor inserts your partner's gathered sperms within your uterus.

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

IVF is the best choice for getting pregnant. The treatment includes extracting your eggs and your partner's sperms. Then the egg is fertilized outside your body inside a laboratory and implanted within your uterus.

Many women with severe endometriosis have become pregnant successfully due to this procedure. So, consult your IVF centre in Mumbai and learn more about the treatment and how it can help your condition.

Laparoscopy: In some cases, conducting a laparoscopy and surgically removing the endometriosis by a specialised laparoscopic surgeon improves the pregnancy rates.

Along with the procedures, you should make sure that you have a healthy lifestyle to enhance your pregnancy chances. Hence, let us talk about it below.

How to improve your chances of conceiving with endometriosis?

When you get endometriosis and are trying to become pregnant, you should live a healthy lifestyle. It reduces inflammation inside your body.

Living a healthy lifestyle assists your baby to grow and thrive in a healthy pregnancy.

Some steps you should involve are:

Balanced weight

Eating a healthy diet involving fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Doing moderate exercise every day (lifting weights, walking, and joining an aerobics class)

There are many females within India with endometriosis who conceive and have a healthy baby. The key is to start discussing your conception options before you wish to get pregnant.

When trying to get pregnant, consult your fertility doctor, especially if you have not conceived after trying for six months.

(Dr Hrishikesh Pai is a leading Gynaecologist and Infertility specialist with Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai and Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh)

