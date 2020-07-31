From Soaked Nuts To Mango Pickle, Here Are 5 Immunity-Boosting Tips You Are Going To Love

Immunity: Start your day with a handful of soaked almonds and raisins

Monsoon is the time when one is at risk of being exposed to virus, bacteria, and several other disease-causing pathogens. It is thus of supreme importance that you work towards improving your immunity by taking all safety precautions and following an active lifestyle. A diverse diet including a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables is an essential prerequisite for one to get all nutrients to enable the immune system to function properly. Also important are foods that are a rich source of proteins, whole grains, nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes.

In short, everything that is homemade, local and seasonal should be a part of your plate in this season. Talking on the same lines is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. In one of her recent IGTVs, she emphasises on the importance of a digestive system. Apart from focusing on what you eat, you also need to see how you digest that food, and how well your body absorbs, assimilates and excretes it. The same can be accomplished by consuming a diet that is local, seasonal and traditional, she adds.

Top 5 foods that will help you better digest and assimilate food to boost immunity

1. Nuts

Have a handful of soaked almonds and raisins every morning. Soaking nuts makes assimilation of vitamins from the nuts much easier, informs Diwekar. Sufficient vitamins is essential for a strong immunity. You can also have cashews or peanuts anytime during the day or as a mid-meal, she adds.

2. Ragi/Nachni

Apart from these two grains, wheat is also a widely-consumed grain. Consume it in the pattern as it always been consumed in your family. Besides, you can also have ragi or nachni grain as roti (bhakri) or in the form of a laddo. This grain is rich in iron, which helps boost haemoglobin levels. Don't forget to have the laddoo or bhakri with some ghee, Diwekar asserts.

3. Pickle/murabba

Each of your main meal should have a small serving of pickle or murabba on the side. Lime, amla and mango pickle or murabba can especially be beneficial. Make sure they are homemade. They provide your gut with diverse bacteria, which can improve gut health, digestive system and overall immunity. They also help in enhancing Vitamin B12 levels, which helps in improving iron absorption.

Eating pickle with meals can provide you with Vitamin B12

4. Eat rice guilt-free

It is safe to eat rice for dinner as well. Rice are rich branched chain amino acid (BCAA), which are essential amino acids, which are even more essential when the body or mind is under stress. Eat the rice which is local to your area.

5. Turmeric milk with nutmeg

A cup of turmeric milk with a pinch of nutmeg can take you a long way in terms of boosting your immunity. It is anti-inflammatory in nature. It can also promote restful sleep, which in itself is very important for a strong immunity.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

