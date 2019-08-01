There's Nothing Better Than This To Gift Your Friends This Friendship's Day

Friendship's day 2019: Give your friend the gift of health this Friendship's Day

Highlights Workout clothes and running shoes are good gifting options Your health-conscious friend is going to love these gifts Homemade proteins bars can be a thoughtful Friendship's day gift

Friendship's day 2019 is almost here. Friendship undoubtedly is the most beautiful bond and unparalleled relationship. This Friendship's day, we make an effort to share a few gift ideas for your health-conscious friends. Nothing comes at the cost of good health, and what better gift than the gift of health to your very beloved friend. From fitness trackers to running shoes or even a pair of workout clothes, there are so many health-related gifting options that your friend will absolutely love. In this article, we filter out 5 best and most useful gifts for your friend who has long been vouching about taking the path of fitness but never succeeded in the same.

Friendship's day 2019: 5 best health-related gifts for your friend

1. Fitness trackers

Believe it or not, fitness trackers are the best gift that you can give to your friend. They are especially helpful for those who have been trying to get on the fitness bandwagon and have failed to do so. Fitness bands and fitness trackers notify you about your daily calorie intake, your pulse rate, the number of steps you have walked and much more.

2. Running shoes

Running shoes are commonly heavy on your pocket. While there are pocket-friendly options available today, there's nothing like getting your dream running shoes as a gift, especially if you are a regular runner.

Running shoes can make for a great Friendship's day gift

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Subscription at a Pilates studio

Thanks to celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to name a very few, Pilates as a fitness regime has gained massive popularity. So much so that there's a Pilates studio in nearly every metropolitan city. Celeb Pilates trainers Yasmin Karachiwala and Namrata Purohit have their Pilates studio in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur amongst others. Gift your friend a month's subscription (or longer if it suits your budget) of Pilates as it is a fitness regime that can not help become fitter and thinner, it can also help in achieving a better posture, stronger core and muscles.

4. Workout clothes

Having a variety of workout clothes is necessary, and no longer a luxury. The best part is that it can work as a motivation for you on days you feel disheartened and demotivated to exercise. Workout clothes can make a great gift for your female friends, without a doubt. And if your male friend too is someone who likes to dress up for the gym, then nothing like a pair of new workout clothes. You can also add a pair of deos, socks, towels, foam rollers, etc with them.

5. Homemade protein bars

Homemade protein bars can be a pocket-friendly option for Friendship's day. They require basic ingredients like grated coconut, nuts, seeds, ghee or olive oil, raisins, honey, sesame seeds, dates and much more. Read here to know some homemade protein bars that can be a great gift for your weight-conscious and health conscious friend.

Homemade protein bars can be a budget-friendly Friendship's day gift

Photo Credit: iStock

