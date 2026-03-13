Mental Health Support Offered For Gulf Expats As West Asia Tensions Rise

With rising geopolitical tensions in parts of West Asia triggering anxiety among expatriate communities, a Kerala-based online mental health platform has announced a free psychological support initiative for Malayali and Tamil expatriates living across the Middle East countries. The initiative comes as concerns grow among thousands of Indian expatriates following the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, a situation that has heightened uncertainty and emotional stress among migrant communities working in the Gulf region. Platform Oppam said the no-cost online therapy programme is aimed at providing immediate mental health support to expatriates who may be experiencing fear, anxiety, or emotional distress amid the evolving situation.

Individuals seeking assistance can book a free therapy session through the platform's website or contact its support helpline.

The sessions will be conducted online, ensuring accessibility, privacy and confidentiality for those in need during the current period of uncertainty.

Oppam was launched in Kerala in 2023 by Ebrahim Hawaz, Abdulla Kunhi and Mubashira with the objective of making mental health services more accessible to people who often struggle to find professional support in familiar languages.

The founders, who hail from Kasaragod, said the initiative was motivated by the growing need for culturally and linguistically accessible psychological care, particularly among expatriate populations.

According to them, many individuals hesitate to seek mental health support due to social stigma, lack of awareness, or the limited availability of therapy services in their native languages.

Positioned as a local language online therapy platform, Oppam aims to provide psychological support that is inclusive, approachable and accessible around the clock.

By offering services in languages familiar to users, the platform seeks to bridge a key gap in mental health care for diaspora communities and ensure that professional help remains within reach, regardless of location.

The free support initiative, the founders said, reflects the platform's commitment to standing with expatriate communities during times of uncertainty and crisis.

