Foods To Lose Weight: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 5 Healthy Snack Ideas

Food is an indispensable component of life. And with information available at our fingertips, thanks to the internet, there have been innumerable discussions on healthy food and junk food. Between nutritious eating and junk food, there are a slew of differences. While greasy, appetising, and good-looking junk food may temporarily satisfy your hunger, it's critical to incorporate healthy foods in your diet if you want to live a healthy life. To help with a few healthy snacking options, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a post on the Instagram handle, ‘Nutrition by Lovneet'.

The caption reads, “Snacking on junk food can lead to weight gain and other health problems, but healthy snacks can have great benefits. Some ways that snacks can be beneficial in a diet are: they can increase nutrient intake, sustain energy levels, and prevent overeating in the main meal. Most importantly, these can amp up your metabolism.”

The caption then goes on to add that it's always “a great idea to plan your snack in advance”.

So, swap junk food with these 5 healthy snack ideas:

Jhalmuri: Puffed rice, mustard oil, onions, green chilies, and spices are used to make this spicy and tasty snack. You can experiment with various ingredients such as vegetables, roasted chana, peanuts, and sprouts.

Black chana soup: This is a delicious and healthy way to get more protein and iron in your diet. It's an excellent snack for diabetics and pregnant women.

Sweet potato chaat: This is also a good snacking option if you're fasting. It enhances satiety and is filling as well. Sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense root vegetables. They are high in fibre and antioxidants, which promote gut and brain health.

Hummus: It's made, from chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini – a paste made from sesame seeds. This dip is a great blend of carbohydrate, protein and fat and serves as a great alternative to unhealthy dips or spreads like mayonnaise.

Roasted makhana: This is the easiest snack to make and keep in hand for those unexpected hunger cravings. It's high in micronutrients and can be used instead of packaged foods as an accompaniment to your evening tea.

When it comes to deciding which is superior in terms of taste and flavour, the battle between healthy food and junk food will never end. But, don't fret over that. Just remember that making modifications over a period of time is the best way to secure long-term health benefits.

