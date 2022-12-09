Foods That Can Keep You Warm This Winter, According To Nutritionist

Certain foods can help keep the body warm through winter

The winter season brings chilly winds and cold weather. This cold weather can not only make it hard to get out of bed but also cause health issues. Health issues such as lowered flexibility, stiffness, and so on can be caused by cold weather.

In one of her recent Instagram reels via her handle @LovneetB, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 foods that will ensure you stay warm and sail through the cold weather. She writes, “The food you eat affects your body. When the temperature drops and cold weather sets in, fuel your body with food that can help raise your body temperature and make you feel warm.”

Here are some nutritious foods that can help keep you warm in cold weather

1. Ghee

Ghee is nutritionally superior to other oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) content, which are absorbed directly by the liver and burned to provide energy. Ghee exclusively contain butyric acid; a short chain fatty acid which contributes to its distinct flavour, easy digestion and stronger immune system.

2. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in fire, thereby helping to facilitate better digestion and smoother bowel movement, and tackling the issue of constipation. Pain and inflammation are common in winters. A bioactive compound present in Sesame seeds known as sesamol is responsible for inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals

3. Ginger+ Mulethi + Tulsi tea

To take care of your health and your morale, there is nothing better than a homemade herbal tea. Ginger is known to be good for digestive health and can stimulate thermogenesis. It is also a diaphoretic, that can help your body warm from the inside out. Mulethi in winter is essential due to the presence of a chemical named glycyrrhizin that lends this herb its sweet taste, as well as its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Tulsi is the ultimate rescue to all winter-triggered sedentary diseases. From curing a common cold and flu to reducing anxiety

4. Bajra/ Ragi

Baira has many antioxidant properties as it contains flavonoids, lignin, and phytonutrients. This helps us fight against infection, the anti-ageing process and rejuvenates our skin.

Keep these foods in mind if you want to keep yourself warm this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.