Food Craving During Pregnancy: Here's A List Of Foods Expecting Mothers Should Strictly Avoid

Pregnant women should avoid consumption of highly-processed foods

Highlights A pregnant women should consume all essential nutrients

Consume a healthy diet for better growth and development of the baby

During pregnancy women should avoid consumption of caffeine

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of a woman's life. She has to be more careful about herself as there is a new life inside her. During pregnancy the mother is responsible for the health of the baby and herself. Therefore, it is important for the mother to consume healthy food which provides the required nutrition for herself and the baby. Also, as mother's body goes through various changes during this period, consuming the right kind of food is crucial. For a healthy pregnancy, the mother's diet needs to have a balanced nutrition which involves the consumption of right amount of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, and consuming a wide variety of vegetables, and fruits.

A woman's calorie intake increases during pregnancy. This does not mean that she is eating for two. During pregnancy, a woman's body absorbs iron more efficiently and blood volume increases. Therefore, it is important that she consumes more iron rich food which could increase body's ability to process oxygen and make her feel more energetic.

Hence, it is necessary to understand the type of food which needs to be consumed and the one's that need to be avoided during pregnancy. Here are some foods women should avoid during pregnancy.

Food which needs to be avoided during pregnancy

1. Processed food

Processed food or junk food is generally low in nutrients and high in calories, sugar, and added fats. While some weight gain is required during pregnancy, excess weight gain has been linked to many complications like gestational diabetes, hypertension etc.

Highly processed foods are loaded with unhealthy calories

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Alcohol

Alcohol increases the risk of miscarriage and still birth. Also, it can increase the risk of fetal alcohol syndrome, which involves facial deformities, heart defects and intellectual disability.

Also read: Nausea In The Morning: 7 Possible Causes Other Than Pregnancy You Need To Know

3. Limit caffeine intake

A cup of coffee always helps in lifting your mood. But excess intake of caffeine during pregnancy can pose risk to the foetus.

Consuming too much caffeine during pregnancy can be harmful

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Raw eggs

Raw eggs can be contaminated with a kind of bacteria called Salmonella. Infection with these bacteria can lead to fever, diarrhea, vomiting and may aggravate to cramps in the uterus, leading to premature birth or stillbirth.

Also read: Why Pregnant Women Are At A Higher Risk Of UTI? Know Causes, Prevention And More From Our Expert

5. Undercooked meat and food

Under cooked meat can be the breading ground for the bacteria and pathogens. It can lead to food poisoning and stomach upset. Undercooked food is also difficult to get digested.

6. Select the right fish

Avoid high-mercury fish including shark, swordfish, tuna, and marlin.

Also read: Having Trouble Getting Pregnant? Here Are 6 Tips That Can Help

It is advised that you consult your nutritionist and gynaecologist for the right diet during pregnancy. It is crucial to consume nutrient-rich food for the overall development of mother and child.

(Ms. Bharathi NR, HOD Dietetics and Nutrition, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.