Nausea In The Morning: 7 Possible Causes Other Than Pregnancy You Need To Know

Morning nausea can be one of the worst experiences. Nausea is a stomach related discomfort which can causes a sensation of wanting to vomit. It is not a disease, it is an uneasiness that you may feel due to any reason or before vomiting. Pregnancy is the most common cause of nausea in the morning, commonly referred as morning sickness. Many fail to understand the other possible causes of nausea in the morning. It can be a result of common stomach discomfort or a sign of a condition. If these symptoms do not improve within a few days, you must see a doctor. Usually many try home remedies to fight nausea. But to fight this effectively, you need to find the cause. Here are some possible causes of morning nausea other than pregnancy.

What leads to morning nausea?

1. Fatigue

Fatigue usually caused due to inadequate sleep can lead to nausea. Unhealthy sleep cycle may leave you nauseous in the morning.

2. Low blood sugar levels

Low levels of glucose in the blood can lead to nausea in the morning. It can also lead to dizziness. This usually happens due to the long gap between dinner and breakfast. People with diabetes may also experience fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Skipping breakfast can make this condition worse.

3. Acid reflux

Heartburn or acid reflux can lead to several discomforts including nausea. Lift dinners a few hours before bed can help you prevent acid reflux at night.

4. Anxiety

Anxiety is a mental condition which can make you feel a variety of emotions. It can also lead to nausea and make it worse.

5. Gastroparesis

It is also a digestive issue in which the muscles of the stomach do not function properly. Gastroparesis can lead to vomiting, nausea or abdominal pain.

6. Headache or migraine

Headaches or nausea can also lead to nausea. Migraine is a severe form of headache which is also a possible reason. If this happens too often, it is important to talk to your doctor to fight the cause of headache according to its type.

7. Dehydration

Not drinking enough water can also lead to nausea. Dehydration can lead to several other health issues as well like dizziness, exhaustion, dark urine and more. Not drinking water at night for longer periods can make you feel sick in the morning.

