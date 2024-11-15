Six Warning Signs Of Highly Contagious Virus - Why Staying Home Is Crucial

One of the new norovirus strains, often called the "winter vomiting bug," is driving a surge in cases, with infections essentially doubling what would have been seen for this point in the year compared with before Covid, new data show.

According to The Metro, the highly contagious virus can also cause diarrhoea and is linked to an especially concerning variant first identified in Kawasaki, Japan. That strain now accounts for nearly 90% of reported infections.

While health officials claim the symptoms of the new strain are not a bit worse than those from previous outbreaks, it is very easy to spread this particular strain, raising concern about the impact of this winter season. While primarily spread through contaminated food, surfaces, and close contact, hygiene measures are important in the prevention of further cases.

"Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that spreads through contact and can cause sickness and diarrhoea for those infected.Often referred to as the "winter vomiting bug" cases of Norovirus soar over autumn and winter as more people spend time indoors, in close proximity to each other," Dr John Burke, chief medical officer at AXA Health told The Metro.

Norovirus: A Contagious Menace

Norovirus is one of the highly contagious viruses; it spreads as a result of person-to-person contact, touching contaminated surfaces, and many others. While most individuals recover within a few days, it can pose serious health risks, especially for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Key Symptoms of Norovirus:

Nausea Vomiting Diarrhea Fever Headache Fatigue

Preventing the Spread of Norovirus: