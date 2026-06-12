Leg days can be some of the toughest workouts, and it's no surprise that many people choose to skip them. There's a certain mental block associated with leg workouts, after all, exercises like squats and lunges can be physically demanding and leave you feeling sore for days. This discomfort can lead people to focus on upper-body workouts instead, where they might feel more comfortable and see quicker visual results. However, strong legs are essential for overall health and well-being in the long run. They support mobility, balance, and stability, which are crucial as you age.

From walking and climbing stairs to lifting weights, strong leg muscles play a pivotal role in everyday activities. Beyond just physical support, research suggests that strength in the lower body is linked to cognitive function and longevity.

Leg strength is one of the single most reliable physical predictors of both structural brain health and all-cause mortality as you age. Extensive peer-reviewed research has proven that lower-body power protects the nervous system from cognitive decline and directly correlates with a longer lifespan.

Good blood circulation in the legs helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to the brain, which can improve mental clarity and focus. Furthermore, maintaining strong legs as you age can contribute to longevity, ensuring that you remain active and independent.

According to the study published in the Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, lower extremity strength is associated with higher cognitive performance, independent of age, muscle strengthening activities, physical activity and other covariates. The study found that people with high strength are 34% less likely to have low cognitive function.

Another study published in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation indicates that higher levels of upper- and lower-body muscular strength are associated with a lower risk of mortality in the adult population, regardless of age and follow-up period.

How to build strong legs

To build stronger legs, consider incorporating the following tips into your routine:

1. Focus on foundational movements like squats, deadlifts, and lunges. These exercises target multiple muscle groups and stimulate growth effectively.

2. Gradually increase the weights you lift or the number of repetitions and sets over time. This helps to continuously challenge your muscles.

3. Mix in different types of exercises such as step-ups, leg presses, and calf raises to hit all muscle groups in your legs.

4. Make sure to allow time for your muscles to recover with rest days and proper nutrition. Stretching and mobility work can also enhance recovery.

5. Include both strength training and cardiovascular exercises in your routine, like cycling or running, to build endurance while strengthening your legs.

6. Incline walking can also help increase leg strength. Find steep inclines or set a treadmill to a high gradient to build endurance and calf strength.

Taking the time to work on your leg strength can lead to significant benefits in physical performance, cognitive health, and overall quality of life. So, next time you're tempted to skip leg day, remember the long-term advantages a dedicated effort can bring!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.