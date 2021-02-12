Not Just Weight Loss, Fibre-Rich Diet Can Lower Risk Of PTSD As Well- Know What This New Study Says

Fibre-rich diet can be good for weight loss and digestion

A fibre-rich diet is popular many reasons. It is weight loss-friendly, diabetes-friendly and also good for digestion. Now, a new study found that people who fibre-rich foods every day were at lower risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to a study published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, eating junk food like pastries and chocolate was found to be associated with higher risk of PTSD. The study was conducted on more than 27,000. It was found that in one in 20 people reported experiencing PTSD. Those who reported eating multiple-fibre rich foods every had lower odds of developing PTSD.

Having said that, researchers aren't sure if intake of fibre is really linked to a protective effect on mental health, or if it is other factors like poverty, which affects people access to nutritious foods. There is a possibility, however, that eating fibre-rich foods can improve communication between gut and brain, said Karen Davison, nutritional epidemiologist and co-author of the study.

Foods like whole grains and oats are rich in soluble fibre. This provides good bacteria to the gut and helps in improving gut flora. A healthy gut is not just great for the body, but also for the mind, studies have found.

This study further adds that dietary fibre plays an important role in the relationship between he gut and brain. When the body processes fibre, gut bacteria releases short chain fatty acids-compounds that reduce inflammation in the body.

Previous studies have found short chain fatty acids can improve metabolism as well as immunity.

Benefits of eating a fibre-rich diet

Whole grains, oats, fresh fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and vegetables are examples of foods rich in fibre. All of these foods are a part of a healthy and nutritious diet, which is good for your physical, mental and overall health. Below are some more benefits of a diet rich in fibre:

1. Regularises bowel movements: If you are someone who gets constipated too frequently, a fibre-rich diet is a must for you. They help in formation of bulk of stools and eases bowel movements, thus keeping constipation at bay.

2. Helps in controlling blood sugar: Fibre-rich foods slow down the release of sugar in blood stream, thus preventing any spikes in blood sugar. A fibre-rich diet can also lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Eating fibre-rich foods can help in controllig blood sugar

3. Weight loss: Fibre-rich foods are filling in nature. They fill you up quickly and make you feel full for longer. They can reduce your appetite and also bring down your calorie intake, which is a key requirement for those who are trying to lose weight.

4. Lowers cholesterol: Foods like oats, beans, flaxseeds help in reducing low density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol. They bring down total blood cholesterol levels and can thus be beneficial for your heart as well.

It is important to note that you need to up your fibre intake for good health, but definitely not overdo it as it can result in gas, bloating and intestinal cramping. The MayoClinic suggests that men aged 50 or younger need 38 gms of fibre in a day; men aged 51 and above need 30 gms of fibre in a day. Women aged 50 or younger need 25 gms of fibre in a day; women aged 51 and above need 21 gms of fibre in a day.

To meet your daily recommended intake of fibre, the best thing to do is a consult a dietitian or a health expert.

