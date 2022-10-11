Festive Season: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Explains Why We Must Not Neglect Our Gut During These Festivities

Gut Health: eat lots of fruits and vegetables this festive season to balance the unhealthy eating

Our gut is in charge of getting our body functioning properly. Our gut receives nutrients that support all of our body's processes, from energy generation to hormone balance, skin health to mental health, and toxin and waste removal, as it digests the food we eat.

In actuality, the gut houses over 70% of the immune system, therefore maintaining a healthy digestive system can be essential to resolving many of our physical problems. Especially when we are often on an unhealthy diet throughout the festive season and often end up skipping our workout routines.

In her recent reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses reasons why you must pay attention to your gut as the festive season commences. She also mentions foods that can help manage the good health of your gut.

She explains, “Healthy gut will lead to better skin, improved energy levels and reduced stress levels.” If your gut is healthy, “Body will burn those extra calories more QUICKLY!” Further explains Nmami.

She suggests eating, “More veggies, fruits, drink vegetable juices, include nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains.”

Take a look at her reel:

Your intestines are home to hundreds of different kinds of bacteria, each of which has a unique function in maintaining health and different nutritional requirements.

In general, a diversified microbiome is seen as beneficial. This is due to the fact that more bacterial species may result in greater positive effects on your health.

A diversified microbiome might result from a diet that includes a variety of food kinds. Hence, make sure to create a balance in your diet. Don't only consume fried and sweet delicacies but also a high-fibre, protein and vitamin-rich diet to ensure your gut is doing well this season.

Keep your gut healthy to keep all the health problems at bay this festive season!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.