Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Nutritionist Shares Simple Food-Order Fix

You may be making all the right food choices—loading your plate with salads, lean protein and whole grains—yet still find yourself battling fatigue or sleepiness after meals. If this sounds familiar, the issue may not be what you are eating, but how you are eating it. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says frequent post-meal energy crashes could be linked to the sequence of food groups on your plate. "Eating healthy but getting energy crashes right after meals? Well, it might not just be your food but also the order in which you eat," Ms Batra says in an Instagram post.

Many people experience sudden fatigue after eating due to rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin, especially when carbs are eaten first. According to the nutritionist, changing the order in which you eat foods can help control blood sugar spikes and prevent energy crashes that typically hit 1–2 hours after meals.

According to Ms Batra, the right sequence is to start the meal with vegetables or fibre. This can include sabzi, salad or any high-fibre food, which slows down digestion. The next step should be protein, including eggs, paneer, dal, chicken or fish. She explains that protein activates hormones like GLP-1 and GIP, which improve satiety and help reduce insulin spikes.

Finally, end your meal with carbs such as rice, roti, potatoes or bread. This helps prevent a rapid rise in blood glucose and lowers the risk of post-meal energy crashes.

Ms Batra cites studies showing that eating vegetables and protein before carbs can reduce post-meal glucose levels by 29 percent at 30 minutes, 37 percent at 60 minutes, and 17 percent at 120 minutes. This can lower glucose and insulin exposure even without changing meal calories.

Adopting this simple habit can lead to better insulin control, fewer energy crashes, longer-lasting fullness, and improved metabolic and hormonal balance.

"It's not just what you eat - it's the order you eat it in," concludes the nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.