Feeling Low On Day 1 Of Your Period? 9 Ways To Feel Better Faster

The first two days of periods can be extremely difficult for some women. Cramps, fatigue, and bad mood due to hormonal shifts like oestrogen drop and prostaglandin spike can affect overall health and well-being. While rest is important, being idle can make your symptoms worse. It is important that you perform your daily tasks so that there's blood flow throughout the body which can help alleviate symptoms. When you're feeling low on your day 1 of periods, you can follow some strategies that can make you feel better. Here are some healthy ways that you can try to alleviate your symptoms.

Ways To Feel Better On Day 1 Of Your Periods

1. Plan "Low-Output" Tasks

Your energy crashes due to blood loss and progesterone spikes and this makes high-focus work draining. Tackle emails or light planning in the morning when your cortisol level is high and save any brain-intensive tasks for later. Period syncing can help reduce perceived fatigue.

2. Eat to Stabilise Mood

Cravings for sugary or fried snacks spike due to serotonin dips. However, they tend to worsen your mood swings when there's blood sugar crashes. Eat mood-stabilising foods: complex carbs like oats or brown rice with magnesium-rich greens (palak) and omega-3s from walnuts or flaxseeds. You can also make a quick poha with available veggies for sustained energy.

3. Warm Fluids Over Cold Foods

Cold drinks and foods constrict blood vessels and this can intensify cramps by limiting uterine blood flow. Switch to warm herbal teas like ginger-haldi or fennel or soups as they dilate vessels. It can also ease prostaglandins. You can also drink 2-3 cups of jeera water as it reduces bloating and nausea within a few minutes. It also gives you warmth from within for instant comfort.

4. Step Outside for 10-15 Minutes

Hormonal fog can impact your mood due to melatonin overload. When you get natural light, it suppresses these hormones, boosts vitamin D and serotonin. A short balcony walk or stroll in the park at sunrise can help regulate the circadian rhythms. You can also pair your walks with deep breaths and this can help reset your internal clock.

5. Lower the Intensity, Not the Movement

Exercise might feel impossible due to fatigue. However, skipping it can spike your cortisol levels. Try and practice gentle yoga poses like child's pose, cat-cow or walking. These low-intensity movements release endorphins without exhaustion. Aim for 10 minutes as it improves circulation and reduces cramps. You don't need to go to the gym, just some light physical activity at home can make you feel energised,

6. Use Heat + Breathwork

Heat helps to relax your pelvic muscles due to improved circulation and while breathwork calms the vagus nerve, reducing stress hormones. Breathing techniques like 4-7-8 technique: inhale 4s, hold 7s, exhale 8s can be beneficial for cramp relief. Apply a hot water bottle or rice sock to your abdomen in sessions for profound relaxation.

7. Nutrient-Dense Snacks

Day 1 can deplete iron and B vitamins, causing lethargy. Eat iron boosters like dates with almonds or beetroot chaat or bananas for vitamin B6 bananas. These help to combat anaemia and irritability. Avoid empty calories, eating any of these every 2-3 hours can help maintain steady energy, preventing the mid-afternoon slump.

8. Gentle Stretching

A lot of women experience tightening of muscles. 5-minute stretches like seated forward bend or legs-up-the-wall target the hips and lower back. They also enhance lymphatic drainage and flexibility, reducing soreness. While performing these stretches, also perform breathing exercises which can help ease physical and emotional tension.

9. Avoid Doom Scrolling

Social media scrolling can also lead to dopamine crashes, worsening period anxiety. Set a 10-minute timer or app blocker. Replacing scrolls with reading or calling a friend can boost oxytocin and uplift your mood.

