Feeling Bloated? 12 Foods That Help Reduce Bloating

Feeling bloated can mean different things. Bloating is often known as a protruding tightness in the belly. This is in most cases a cause of gas. There are various other conditions that can also cause bloating such as periods, constipation, bowel-related issues, etc. As in most cases bloating is directly caused due to one's diet. What we eat has a huge impact on increasing or even reducing bloating. In this article, we discuss the best foods for you if you feel bloated.

12 foods to reduce bloating:

Cucumber

Cucumber is majority made up of water. This makes it a great addition to your diet if you want to improve your digestion and reduce bloating. Constipation can also leave you feeling stuffy and eating can be tough. Cucumber works as a refreshing snack.

Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits to the gut. Ginger also contains zingibain. This enzyme helps in digestion. You can add it to your curries or add it to your smoothies.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium and fibre. Both of these factors make it ideal for people who frequently experience bloating. Adding a banana to your daily diet may even reduce your chances of experiencing indigestion.

Yogurt

Yogurt is known for its probiotic benefits. As yogurt is rich in probiotics, it helps improve the health of gut bacteria. Good health of gut bacteria promotes better digestion and reduces bloating.

Oats

Eating foods rich in fibre promote better digestion. As bloating can be caused due to bad digestion, oats help speed up clearing out food.

Green tea

Green tea is known for its benefits on our health, especially our metabolism. A good metabolism means better digestion. Frequent bloating may be a sign of bloating and can be reduced by drinking green tea.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a refreshing way to reduce bloating. They are rich in the antioxidant lycopene which has been directly linked to bettering digestion.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruit are helpful in reducing bloating. Citrus fruits are abundant in v various nutrients that promote better digestion.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are vegetables that belong to the cruciferous vegetable group. These vegetables include spinach, lettuce, cabbage, etc., and are very rich in water, fibre, and other useful nutrients.

Watermelon

Similar to cucumber, watermelon is also abundant in water. Water-rich foods help better digestion. Watermelon is also rich in the antioxidant lycopene.

Berries

Berries such as strawberries and blueberries have been proven effective oil reducing bloating. These delicious anti-oxidant fruits help better our digestive system and can be effortlessly incorporated into the diet.

Lentils

Similar to other fibre-rich foods, lentils help better digestion. Consuming lentils by preparing lentils soup or curry may be ideal.

In conclusion, making small doable changes to your diet can reduce bloating. Altering your diet may also help you avoid bloating altogether. You can also try some simple exercises to help reduce your bloating. Foods high in sodium, sugar, carbs, etc. may also induce or worsen bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.