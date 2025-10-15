Farmed Salmon Isn't As Healthy As It Looks, Warns Nutritionist

Salmon is often hailed as a super-healthy fish, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, and essential vitamins. But nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee warns that farmed salmon, despite its attractive pink colour and lower price, may not be as nutritious as wild salmon - and could even pose health risks.

Farmed salmon can be up to five times more hazardous than wild salmon, according to Anjali. The fish's diet and living conditions play a major role. Wild salmon feed on plankton and small fish, whereas farmed salmon are given a genetically engineered diet of maize, soy, and animal byproducts in crowded aquaculture tanks.

This diet reduces healthy fats significantly; farmed salmon contains roughly half the omega-3 fatty acids of wild salmon, Anjali notes.

Additionally, fish farmers use chemical treatments, pesticides, and antibiotics to prevent disease and promote growth in these high-density environments. Residues from these compounds can accumulate in the fatty tissues of fish and end up on your plate.

Even the pink hue of farmed salmon can be misleading. Wild salmon obtain their rich reddish-orange colour naturally from eating krill and prawns. Farmed salmon, however, are often fed artificial pigments such as astaxanthin to mimic this colour and make them more marketable.

Anjali also points out that some farmed salmon are released into the wild before being marketed as "wild-caught," making it difficult for consumers to tell the difference. While salmon remains a good source of protein and nutrients, she recommends choosing wild-caught salmon whenever possible.

Farmed salmon may not be as healthy as commonly believed due to:

Nutrient Loss, including calcium, iodine, Omega-3, iron, and vitamin B12

Food Insecurity

Saturated Fat

Antibiotics

Next time salmon is on your plate, remember: looks can be deceiving. Understanding the source of your food is the first step toward a cleaner, healthier eating lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.