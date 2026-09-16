There are many people who blame the use of chemical-based shampoos, pollution, or heat styling for making your hair dull. But using tap water could also affect your hair quality. If you keep on using ordinary tap water, then it also causes a direct effect on your hair strands. The main reason behind this is the use of tap water, as it directly causes an effect on your hair quality, but this is mainly caused by water contamination.

The use of hard water that could be easily observed by observing the bottom of your bathing bucket as a layer of blackish deposits. These deposits mainly consist of magnesium and mineral buildup that could affect your hair quality. One of the clinically proven ways that tap water could cause your hair to become dull is structural damage, which can't be recovered by focusing on nutritious food and keeping your mineral intake up.

What Is Hard Water?

Hard water usually refers to the deposition of calcium and magnesium that can deposit on your hair strands. If you keep on repeatedly using tap water to wash your hair, then it could become dull and lose volume.

This is a major concern for most people in cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Surat and Vadodara. Most people are unaware of the effects that contaminated water is having on their hair and need to install a water filter in their bathroom to make sure that their hair quality doesn't suffer.

How Can Tap Water Affect Your Hair?

Your hair strands can become dull and lose volume if minerals from hard water deposit on them. It could also directly affect the shine of your hair and its smoothness as well. If you are experiencing dryness and frizz in your hair, then you need to have your water quality checked. Contaminated water could make your hair quality worse, even after being rough or tangled after washing.

Signs Your Tap Water May Be Damaging Your Hair

There are several signs that indicate that tap water could be damaging your hair quality, as it can start looking dull, even if you wash it regularly. Other signs could include :

Excessive frizz

Dry scalp

Increased breakage

Shampoo not lathering properly

Does Washing Your Hair Daily Make The Problem Worse?

If you are washing your hair daily and still suffering from sticky hair strands, then it could be due to contaminated water.

There is a clear difference between daily washing and over-washing, as the exact effect depends on your hair type.

Can Hard Water Cause Hair Fall?

The International Journal of Trichology suggests that constant exposure to hard water could cause hair fall.

It could also cause direct effect on excess hair breakage and cause poor hair quality.

While hair shedding of about 100 strands per day is common, if there is constant exposure to ordinary tap water, then it could get worse.

Who Is Most At Risk?

The people who remain most at risk are those who are constantly exposed to those who are living in hard-water regions.

This effect is even worse for people who have curly, dry, or colour-treated hair.

Note: You need to focus on your haircare routine if you want to preserve your hair strength.

How To Protect Your Hair From Hard Water

Hard water can damage your hair quality, so you need to focus on the following practical tips:

Use a clarifying shampoo occasionally, as it is necessary to clean your hair properly.

Install a shower filter that could make your hair much healthier.

You also need to deep-condition regularly as your hair needs nourishment.

Note: Using filtered water regularly is necessary to wash your hair if you need to preserve your hair quality.

When Should You See A Dermatologist?

If your hair strands are constantly dull and you are suffering from excessive hair loss, then you need to consult a dermatologist.

If you have severe hair dryness despite implementing hair care measures.

Tap water may be an overlooked reason behind dull, rough hair.

Your hair texture and shine could also suffer if you keep washing it with tap water. If you implement preventive measures, then it could also help restore shine and maintain healthier hair.

Also Read: Can Holding A Plank For 60 Seconds Lower Your Blood Pressure?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.