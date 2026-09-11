There is growing interest in how short, equipment‑free movements may support heart health. Among these exercises, the plank stands out as one of the most accessible and effective core‑strengthening moves. What makes it even more intriguing is its potential impact on blood pressure levels, which is a benefit that many people may not associate with a basic fitness routine. Holding a plank for one minute engages multiple muscle groups at once, including the core, shoulders, back, and glutes. This sustained muscle contraction triggers a response that can influence how blood vessels behave, how efficiently blood flows, and how the body manages pressure. As more people look for simple, time‑efficient ways to improve cardiovascular health, the plank has become a popular choice due to its ease, versatility, and measurable impact.

While planks alone are not a replacement for medical treatment or a full exercise programme, they can be a powerful addition to a heart‑healthy lifestyle. For individuals seeking natural ways to support healthy blood pressure, a daily 60‑second plank may offer a surprisingly effective boost. Understanding how this works can help you make smarter, science‑backed choices for your fitness and wellness routine.

What Are Isometric Exercises?

Isometric exercises involve contracting muscles without movement. Planks, wall sits, and hand‑grip holds are common examples. These exercises create sustained tension, improving muscle strength and influencing how blood vessels respond to pressure changes.

Why a 60‑Second Plank May Help Lower Blood Pressure

Research shows that isometric training can lead to significant reductions in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. In fact, pooled data from 270 clinical trials found isometric exercises to be the most effective category for lowering blood pressure compared to aerobic, resistance, or HIIT workouts.

Holding a plank for 60 seconds engages major muscle groups such as the core, shoulders, and glutes, creating a temporary rise in tension followed by improved blood flow once the hold is released. Over time, this repeated vascular response may help reduce resting blood pressure.

How Planks Compare To Other Exercises

Holding a plank differs from other exercises, as you could experience a difference in how each of them affects your blood pressure levels. Upon measurement, these kinds of results are possible, which need to be kept in mind while exercising:

More effective than high‑intensity workouts for lowering blood pressure, according to recent meta‑analysis findings.

Better results than traditional cardio like walking or jogging, though all forms of exercise remain beneficial.

Accessible and equipment‑free, making them easy to incorporate into daily routines.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Sports Medicine Expert from AIIMS, highlights, "holding a plank for 60 seconds can be a practical addition to a heart‑healthy lifestyle. He notes, "Isometric exercises help strengthen large muscle groups, improve circulation, and may contribute to lowering blood pressure when performed consistently.”

He adds, "Short bouts of static exercise can complement traditional workouts and may contribute to modest reductions in resting blood pressure.”

How To Safely Add Planks To Your Routine

Start with 20–30 seconds and gradually build up to 60 seconds.

Maintain proper form: straight spine, engaged core, steady breathing.

Combine planks with aerobic activity for best cardiovascular results.

Aim for 3–4 sessions per week of isometric holds for measurable benefits.

Important Precautions To Take While Doing A Plank

Studies published in the American College of Sports Medicine show that blood pressure can rise sharply during isometric holds, especially in wall sits and deep angles. Almost all participants exceeded the blood pressure threshold during intense holds.

This does not mean planks are unsafe, but individuals with hypertension should:

Avoid very intense or prolonged holds.

Breathe steadily and never hold your breath.

Consult a doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

Yes, holding a plank for 60 seconds can help lower your blood pressure over time. Backed by growing scientific evidence, isometric exercises like planks are emerging as powerful, accessible tools for heart health. When combined with regular aerobic activity, mindful breathing, and healthy lifestyle habits, this simple move can make a meaningful difference.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.