The New Era Of Diabetes Treatment: Are We Finally Moving Beyond Just Controlling Blood Sugar?

Diabetes care is about much more than controlling blood sugar. For many years, the success of diabetes treatment was judged largely by a single number: HbA1c. This test, which reflects average blood glucose levels over approximately three months, remains an important measure of diabetes control.

Medicines can offer more than blood sugar control

One of the most important developments in diabetes management has been the arrival of medicines that offer benefits beyond lowering blood glucose.

Two important groups are SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists. Certain medicines in these groups have demonstrated significant cardiovascular and kidney benefits, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes who have established heart disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease or an increased risk of these conditions.

These benefits mean that treatment decisions today are increasingly based on a person's overall health and risk profile, rather than HbA1c alone. However, these medicines are not suitable for everyone, and their selection requires an individual assessment.

Blood pressure and cholesterol: Equally important targets

Two people with diabetes may have similar blood sugar levels but very different risks of developing a heart attack or stroke.

Blood pressure and cholesterol are major reasons for this difference.

High blood pressure is common in people with diabetes and significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and kidney damage. Regular blood pressure monitoring and appropriate treatment are therefore essential.

Cholesterol deserves equal attention. Even when LDL cholesterol is not markedly elevated, cardiovascular risk may be considerable.

Statins remain the cornerstone of cholesterol management for many people with diabetes, particularly those at increased cardiovascular risk.

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Your treatment should be tailored to you

Diabetes is not the same disease in every person. Two individuals with identical HbA1c levels may require very different treatment approaches.

Age, diabetes duration, associated illnesses, kidney function, cardiovascular risk, body weight, physical activity and the possibility of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) all influence treatment decisions. Weight management is particularly important in type 2 diabetes. For people carrying excess weight, even a modest and sustained reduction can improve insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose. Some may even achieve diabetes remission with substantial weight loss.

At the same time, weight loss is not always desirable. Older adults and people who are frail or have reduced muscle mass may need to preserve their strength and nutritional health. Unexplained weight loss should always be investigated.

The goal is not to achieve an identical HbA1c target for everyone, but to find a safe and appropriate target for each individual.

Technology is changing diabetes management

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) has transformed the way we understand blood glucose fluctuations. CGM devices measure glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. They help identify patterns such as post-meal glucose spikes, overnight fluctuations and episodes of hypoglycaemia that might otherwise go unnoticed. An important measure is Time in Range (TIR), which indicates the proportion of time glucose levels remain within an agreed target range.

For people with type 1 diabetes, and selected individuals with type 2 diabetes using insulin, insulin pumps can further simplify management by adjusting insulin delivery in response to glucose readings.

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Do not overlook your liver

The relationship between diabetes, excess body fat and fatty liver disease is increasingly recognised. Many people with type 2 diabetes have metabolic dysfunction-associated steatosis liver disease (MASLD), a condition characterised by excess fat accumulation in the liver in association with metabolic risk factors.

In some individuals, this can progress to liver inflammation, fibrosis and eventually cirrhosis. Liver health therefore deserves attention as part of routine metabolic care.

Quality of life is an important treatment outcome

A lower HbA1c does not necessarily mean better diabetes care if it comes at the cost of frequent hypoglycaemia, excessive weight loss, complicated medication schedules or an unacceptable financial burden.

Living with diabetes can involve considerable emotional and psychological stress.

Treatment needs to be effective, but it should also be practical, affordable and sustainable.

Avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, reducing excess salt and saturated fat, and maintaining a healthy weight all contribute to better metabolic and cardiovascular health. Regular screening for eye, kidney, nerve and foot complications helps detect problems early, when intervention can make a meaningful difference.

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Everyday habits remain the foundation

No medicine or technological advance can replace the importance of healthy everyday habits. Balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management and maintaining muscle strength are essential components of diabetes care.

Modern diabetes care is undergoing a fundamental change. We are moving beyond simply lowering blood glucose towards protecting the heart, kidneys and liver, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, maintaining physical and mental well-being, preventing complications and preserving independence.

Diabetes care should not just help you achieve better numbers. It should help you achieve a better life.

(By Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Max Hospital, Saket)

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