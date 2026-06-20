Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June to honour fathers and father figures for their love, care, and contribution to their families. This year, it will be celebrated on June 21, 2026. While the day is often marked with gifts, family gatherings, and messages of appreciation, it also provides an opportunity to reflect on the emotional journey of fatherhood. Fathers play a crucial role in shaping a child's life, providing support, guidance, and stability through different stages of growth.

However, behind the celebrations, many fathers silently struggle with emotional and psychological pressures. Society often views fathers as strong providers who can handle every challenge without showing vulnerability. This expectation can make it difficult for them to express stress, anxiety, or self-doubt. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis ADAYU, said that fatherhood is a major life transition that brings both joy and challenges, especially during the early years of parenting when responsibilities increase significantly.

The Emotional Transition To Fatherhood

Becoming a father is one of the most significant changes in a man's life. For first-time fathers, the journey often begins during pregnancy itself. As they prepare for the arrival of a child, many experience a mix of excitement, anxiety, and uncertainty.

New fathers may have several preconceived ideas about what fatherhood should look like. These expectations are often influenced by family traditions, social beliefs, and cultural norms. As a result, many fathers feel pressured to immediately adapt to their new role and meet every expectation perfectly.

Financial Responsibilities and Self-Doubt

One of the most common sources of stress for fathers is the expectation of being the primary financial provider. The birth of a baby brings additional expenses, including healthcare costs, childcare needs, and daily living expenses.

Many fathers worry about whether they are earning enough or providing sufficient financial security for their family. This pressure can sometimes lead to feelings of inadequacy or incompetence. Even when they are doing their best, fathers may question whether they are fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

The Challenge of Supporting the Family

The period before and after childbirth requires regular medical check-ups and close attention to the health of both mother and baby. Many fathers feel responsible for ensuring that everything is managed properly.

Some may wonder whether they have done enough to support their partner during pregnancy or whether they are making the right decisions regarding the child's care. These concerns can create emotional strain, particularly when fathers try to balance work commitments with family responsibilities. "The new father may also feel a sense of inadequacy where the father may be doubtful whether he has done enough in terms of medical follow up of the mother and the foetus and after birth, the neonate and the toddler as the medical follow up in and around this period is quite demanding," said Dr. Choudhury.

Changes in Relationships and Daily Life

The arrival of a baby often changes the dynamics of a couple's relationship. Parents naturally devote more time and attention to the newborn, leaving less time for each other. This adjustment can be difficult, especially for first-time parents.

In nuclear families, where support from extended family may be limited, fathers are often deeply involved in daily childcare activities. Feeding schedules, household responsibilities, and caring for the baby can lead to exhaustion. Sleep patterns may become irregular, and daily routines can change dramatically within a short period. Managing these adjustments can be emotionally demanding.

Balancing the Needs of Growing Children

When there is an older sibling in the family, fathers often take on an additional role. They help older children adapt to the arrival of a new baby and address feelings of insecurity or jealousy.

As children grow, the responsibilities of fatherhood continue to evolve. Fathers not only contribute financially but also play a key role in teaching values, building confidence, and helping children develop their identity. The desire to fulfil all these responsibilities successfully can create ongoing psychological pressure.

Why Fathers Need Support Too

Despite these challenges, many fathers hesitate to talk about their emotional struggles. Fear of being judged or appearing weak often prevents them from seeking help. Yet mental well-being is just as important for fathers as it is for mothers.

Dr. Choudhury emphasises that fatherhood is a learning process. No father is expected to be perfect. Mistakes, uncertainties, and challenges are a natural part of parenting. What matters most is the willingness to learn, adapt, and grow with the role. "It is important for every father to accept that like every role, fatherhood is a learning process always and it need not be perfect but there should be will to learn from mistakes," he said.

Connecting with support groups, speaking openly with partners, and seeking professional help when needed can make a significant difference. Recognising that fathers also need emotional support can help create healthier families and stronger parent-child relationships.

As we celebrate Father's Day, it is important to acknowledge not only the contributions fathers make but also the silent pressures they often carry. Supporting fathers' mental health benefits not only them but the entire family.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.