Expert Explains Why And How Premature Menopause Affects Women's Health

Premature menopause increases the risk of several health issues

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive cycle. The normal age to reach menopause lies between 45 and 55 years of age. However, in recent years, there has been a spike in premature menopause among women in India. Premature menopause occurs when a woman's ovaries stop producing eggs before the age of 40. This phenomenon has become a growing concern, with experts attributing it to various factors such as lifestyle changes, pollution, and stress.

According to a survey conducted by The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) in 2016 highlights that nearly 4 percent of Indian women experience signs of menopause between 29 and 34 years of age. Additionally, the figure goes up to 8 percent in the case of women between 35 and 39 years of age. The implications of this condition are significant and can affect a woman's overall health and well-being.

Causes of premature menopause

The primary cause of premature menopause is a decline in the number of functioning eggs in a woman's ovaries. This can occur due to various reasons such as genetic factors, autoimmune diseases, and medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. However, lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of physical activity are also contributing factors.

Stress and pollution are significant factors that can lead to premature menopause. The sedentary lifestyle, with hectic work schedules, has increased stress levels in women. The resulting hormonal imbalances affect the functioning of their ovaries, leading to premature menopause. Additionally, exposure to harmful toxins in the environment can damage the reproductive organs as well as reduce the number of eggs produced, which is another contributing factor to premature menopause.

Effect of a premature menopause on women's health

The implications of a premature menopause on a woman's health can be significant. Women who experience premature menopause are at an increased risk of developing health problems such as osteoporosis, heart disease, and stroke. This is because the hormonal changes that occur during menopause can affect the body's ability to regulate these conditions. Furthermore, early menopause can also lead to infertility and reduced sexual function, which can affect a woman's quality of life.

Apart from physical health problems, women who experience premature menopause may also experience psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, and mood swings. Women may also have trouble coping with the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, insomnia, and vaginal dryness.

The spike in premature menopause among women in India is a cause for concern. While genetics and medical treatments are factors that cannot be controlled, it is important to address the lifestyle factors such as stress, pollution, and poor diet. Women should take steps to reduce stress levels, eat a healthy and balanced diet, and exercise regularly. Additionally, there is a need for awareness to recognize signs of menopause and seek medical advice if they experience any of these symptoms. By taking proactive measures to address the causes of premature menopause, women can reduce the risk of developing health problems and improve their overall quality of life.

(Dr Priyanka Suhag, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.