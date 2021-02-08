Experiencing Acidity More Often? Stress Could Be The Culprit! Follow These Rules To Avoid Acidity

Skipping meals can lead to acidity and later make you consume more calories than required

Highlights Poor eating habits can lead to acidity

Portion control can help you control weight gain as well as acidity

Proper hydration can also help prevent acidity

Acidity is a common digestive issue. It is an uncomfortable condition that can cause burning sensation, burping, hoarseness, bad breath, pain in stomach and much more. Poor eating habits like overeating, unhealthy food choices, skipping meals are some possible causes of acidity. Your lifestyle also plays a role. Level of physical activity, sleep schedule, stress and smoking may also affect the possibility of suffering from acidity. Making simple changes in diet and lifestyle can help you keep acidity and several other digestive issues at bay. Here are some effective tips you must try.

Simple do's and don'ts for acidity you should follow

1. Stress is more harmful than you think. Many leave stress untreated which triggers the risk of several health conditions. It can deteriorate your mental as well physical health. It can make you consume more calories than required and lead to weight gain too. You might be surprised to know that stress can lead to acidity. Studies have also highlighted the link between stress and increased changes of acidity. Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal have also mentioned in one of her social media post that you need to stay stress-free to avoid acidity.

Uncontrolled stress can lead to acidity and health issues

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid skipping meals to prevent acidity. When you are hungry for too long, the gastric juices may irritate and stomach lining. Later eating more food to beat hunger can also leads to acidity.

3. You should not eat till you are overstuffed. Consuming more calories can make you feel uneasy and lead to acidity. You can start by eating 5 spoons less than you usually do. It will help you feel light and comfortable after finishing a meal.

4. There should be an ideal gap between bed time and dinner. Many consume the last meal of the day close to bed time and complain of acidity. Even a half an hour gap is not enough. If you lie down as soon as you finish your meal, it can trigger the back flow of stomach acidic content to the food pipe leading to acidity. You may also experience uneasiness in your throat in the morning. So, maintain a 2-3 hours gap between dinner and sleep time.

5. A good night's sleep also plays a role in controlling acidity. As fatigue and stress may trigger this condition, give your body enough time to rest and recover.

Adequate physical activity can also keep your digestion healthy and help you prevent acidity.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.