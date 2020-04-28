Acidity Remedies: These 3 Indian Superfoods That Won't Disappoint

You can sip on gulkand water throughout the day to deal with acidity naturally

Acidity is a common problem faced by one and all. Overeating, eating too much of junk food, eating too quickly and not chewing your food properly are some of the most common causes of acidity. Lack of exercise and poor gut health can also contribute to constant acidity. Including probiotics in your diet, chewing your food slowly and properly and avoiding oily foods are effective ways to deal with acidity naturally.

In an IGTV, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares more tips to deal with acidity naturally. These tips can also help in reducing bloating, ease PMS and provide relief from exhaustion caused by heat or high temperatures.

Foods that can help in reducing acidity

According to Diwekar, it is important to not have many long gaps between meals to prevent acidity.

1. Have overnight soaked raisins first thing in the morning

Eating soaked raisins first thing in the morning can treat acidity and reduce PMS symptoms. Every day when you wake up, drink a glass of water and then eat overnight soaked raisins.

Have overnight soaked raisins first thing in morning to treat acidity

2. Dahi with soaked poha as mid-meal snack

Soak a handful of soaked and drained poha and let it stay. Add to a small bowl of dahi (fresh, homemade) along with a pinch of black salt and very little grinded green chilli. You can have it either at 11 am or at 6 pm.

3. Gulkand with water

Sip this hydrating and refreshing solution throughout the day to deal with acidity naturally. Gulkand is the age-old recipe of sun-cooked rose petals along with sugar. Add 1 tsp of gulkand in water and your gulkand water is ready. If you feel acidity and insomnia, then you can have gulkand after dinner. Else, you can have it any time of the day.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

