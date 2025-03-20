Eli Lilly Launches Weight Loss Drug In India: What You Should Know About Mounjaro

US-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has launched its diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in India, following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The pharmaceutical company has launched it in a single-dose vial presentation following the marketing authorisation from CDSCO.

This much-anticipated drug is a first-of-its-kind treatment for obesity, overweight, and type 2 diabetes.

"The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases," said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India.

Mounjaro in India: Price, dosage and more

Mounjaro is a once-weekly injection available at the starting dose of 2.5 mg. A single-dose vial of 2.5 mg is priced at Rs 3,500, and the the 5 mg injection cost Rs 4,375.

Mounjaro is a prescription-based medicine.

What is Mounjaro and how does it work?

For the unversed, Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is primarily used for controlling blood sugar levels in individuals with type-2 diabetes. Just like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, it also helps with effective weight loss.

Tirzepatide works by mimicking two important hormones in the body, GIP and GLP-1.

"Technically, these are Glucagon-like Peptide (GLP)-1 receptor agonists which stimulate insulin release from the pancreas and also delay emptying of food from the stomach. This causes a feeling of fullness even on eating small quantities of food and suppresses appetite. This results in weight loss and better sugar control," explains Dr. Monica Mahajan, Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.

By influencing multiple body systems simultaneously, tirzepatide offers a powerful approach to managing both diabetes and weight.

