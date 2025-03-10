Karan Johar On Ozempic For Weight Loss: "Being Healthy, Eating Well And Exercising"

Filmmaker Karan Johar finally opened up about his drastic weight loss transformation. At the IIFA Digital Awards last week, he addressed the speculations about using Ozempic (a diabetic medication) for weight loss. He revealed the secret behind his weight journey and attributed it to his commitment and healthy lifestyle choices.

"It's being healthy, eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good," Karan Johar said during a media interaction at the IIFA awards.

When another journalist asked more about his fitness regimes, he wittily mentioned, "If I do that, I'll give my secret away."

Earlier, in October 2024, Karan shared an Instagram story and clarified that eating right and healthy lifestyle choices helped him lose weight, not Ozempic. "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???" he mentioned in the story.

For the unversed, Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prescription medication primarily used to manage type-2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. Ozempic helps control blood sugar levels.

"It mimics GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the gut when you eat and plays a role in regulating blood sugar, appetite, and digestion. It interacts with GLP-1 receptors in the brain, particularly in areas controlling hunger and satiety. This helps reduce appetite and increases the feeling of fullness after eating," explains nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

"By reducing hunger, increasing satiety, and slowing digestion, Ozempic helps people consume fewer calories without feeling deprived."

"Common side effects include nausea, bloating and indigestion. They may contribute to loss of muscle mass," she added.

Sustainable weight loss requires dedication and consistency. As Karan mentioned right diet and regular exercise are major key elements for effective and healthy weight loss. If you are trying to get in shape for the upcoming summer, here are some tips that can help achieve sustainable weight loss and promote overall health.

Tips for sustainable weight loss

Eat a well-balanced diet: Focus on a well-rounded diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Stay well-hydrated: Thirst is often mistaken for hunger. Therefore, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated to prevent extra calorie consumption.

Exercise daily: Regular exercise not only helps you maintain a healthy weight but also improves overall health in more ways than one. Incorporate a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine.

Sleep: Inadequate sleep affects your metabolism and triggers food cravings. Aim for 8-9 hours of sleep each night.

Manage stress: Uncontrolled stress can affect your hormones and make you crave unhealthy foods. Practice exercises and mindfulness that can help release stress.

These simple yet effective tips can help you create a sustainable approach to losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.