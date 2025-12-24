Eating Junk Food May Not Cause Death, But It Does Lead To These Many Health Issues

On Wednesday morning, social media was flooded with viral posts claiming that an 11th-grade student from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh died due to excessive consumption of junk food. The girl's family asserted that she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on December 19, suffering from an intestinal infection that ultimately led to her death on December 21. However, an NDTV report revealed that Ahana was facing multiple health issues, including severe typhoid and complaints of tuberculosis. Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared that her death resulted from cardiac arrest.

The bizarre claims of Ahana's family are going viral on social media. While they personally believe that eating junk food was the reason for her death, doctors didn't make any such claims. Instead, they emphasised that multiple illnesses and severe infections compromised the girl's health, which led to a cardiac arrest and the tragic death.

Eating fast food cannot directly cause death or something as serious as intestinal rupture. However, it can negatively impact health in more ways than one. Prolonged excessive consumption can trigger the risk of developing several serious conditions.

Health risks of eating junk food

Eating fast food can have several negative effects on health, both in the short term and long term. Here's a detailed look at the various consequences:

Short-term side effects

1. Weight gain

Junk food is typically high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Consuming these foods can lead to rapid weight gain, especially if done frequently.

2. Inadequate nutritional intake

Fast foods are typically high in calories with minimal nutritional value. Eating junk food often means missing out on essential nutrients. This can result in feelings of hunger even after eating, leading to overeating and unnecessary cravings.

3. Digestive issues

Foods high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and low in fibre can cause frequent digestive problems, such as bloating, gas, acid reflux, or constipation. This can be uncomfortable and may lead to more serious issues over time.

4. Energy crashes

Junk foods can cause spikes in blood sugar levels due to their high sugar content and other additives. After the initial energy boost, a crash often follows, leading to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. This can severely affect day-to-day functioning.

5. Mood swings

The consumption of junk food can affect your mood, too. The high levels of sugar and fat can lead to short-term feelings of pleasure followed by crashes that may contribute to anxiety and irritability.

Long-term side effects

1. Obesity

Regular consumption of high-calorie, nutrient-deficient junk food can lead to long-term weight gain, increasing the risk of obesity. This, in turn, can predispose individuals to numerous health issues.

2. Heart disease

Most fast foods are high in trans fats, saturated fats, and sodium, contributing to increased cholesterol levels and hypertension. Over time, these factors can increase the risk of heart disease.

3. Diabetes

The excessive intake of sugar and refined carbs in junk food can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, particularly in children.

4. Poor mental health

Unhealthy eating habits can have adverse effects on one's mental health, as diet can affect brain function, contributing to cognitive decline. Long-term junk food consumption has been linked to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

5. Increased risk of chronic diseases

A diet heavy in processed foods can lead to chronic conditions such as fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, and even certain types of cancer. Nutritional deficiencies due to high dependence on fast foods can also contribute to poor bone health and development issues in children.

6. Decreased immune function

Poor nutrition can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

While eating junk food occasionally is not likely to cause significant harm, making it a staple in your diet can lead to numerous health issues over time. Nothing can replace the power of a well-balanced diet. For optimal health and well-being, it is essential to focus on incorporating nutritionally rich foods into your meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.