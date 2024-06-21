Weight Loss Tips: 9 Hacks To Help You Make Junk Foods Healthier

Replace high-calorie snacks with healthier and nutrient-rich alternatives

Junk food is typically considered unhealthy due to its high levels of refined sugars, unhealthy fats, sodium, and calories, alongside its low nutritional value. Consuming junk food regularly can lead to various health issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and digestive problems. These foods often lack essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which are crucial for maintaining overall health. Healthier alternatives can be highly beneficial as they provide the necessary nutrients while reducing the intake of harmful components. By making healthier choices, individuals can enjoy their favourite foods while promoting better long-term health. Read on as we share a list of hacks you can use to make your favourite junk foods healthier.

Here are some hacks to help make your favourite junk foods healthier:

1. Bake instead of fry

Baking reduces the amount of oil and fat compared to frying. Bake homemade versions of fries, chicken nuggets, or fish sticks instead of deep-frying them.

2. Swap refined flour with whole grain

Whole grains provide more fibre and nutrients. Use whole wheat flour for homemade pizzas, cookies, or pancakes. Choose whole grain or cauliflower crusts for pizzas.

3. Use healthier oils

Healthier oils like olive oil and avocado oil contain beneficial fats. Replace butter or vegetable oil with olive oil or avocado oil in recipes for chips, popcorn, and baked goods.

4. Incorporate vegetables

Vegetables add fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Add finely grated carrots or zucchini to muffins and cakes. Top pizzas with a variety of vegetables or blend spinach into sauces and smoothies.

5. Choose lean proteins

Lean proteins are a healthier alternative as they are lower in fat and calories. Use lean ground turkey or chicken instead of beef for burgers and tacos. Opt for grilled chicken or fish instead of fried versions.

6. Reduce sugar content

Lowering sugar intake helps control blood sugar levels and reduces calorie intake. Use natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or mashed bananas in place of refined sugar in desserts and snacks. Make your own ice cream or yogurt with fresh fruit.

7. Add fibre-rich ingredients

Fibre aids digestion and helps you feel fuller longer. Add chia seeds, flaxseeds, or oats to smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods. Choose whole grain buns for burgers and sandwiches.

8. Use low-sodium alternatives

Reducing sodium intake helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Season foods with herbs, spices, and citrus juices instead of salt. Choose low-sodium versions of sauces and condiments.

9. Portion control

Smaller portions can help reduce calorie intake and prevent overeating. Serve snacks in smaller bowls or plates. Pre-portion treats like nuts, chips, or candies into single-serving sizes.

10. Swap unhealthy snacks with healthy ones

Replace high-calorie toppings like cheese and sour cream with avocado or Greek yogurt. Make your own versions of snacks like granola bars, chips, and trail mix to control ingredients and avoid additives.

By applying these hacks, you can enjoy your favourite junk foods with a healthier twist, making it easier to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.