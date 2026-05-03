Eating For Two To Coffee: Nutritionist Debunks Common Myths About Pregnancy

Pregnancy often comes with an overwhelming amount of advice, but not all of it is accurate. Ask any mother, and she will tell you how much unwanted advice she received while she was pregnant. While guidance from qualified healthcare professionals, especially your gynaecologist or obstetrician, is always welcome and essential, many common beliefs around food and lifestyle circulate without scientific backing.

Clinical nutritionist Palak Nagpal sheds light on some of the most widely believed pregnancy myths, helping expectant mothers separate fact from myth.

Protein powders

Protein needs do increase during pregnancy, but meeting them through whole foods should remain the priority. However, if dietary intake falls short, a clean and well-sourced protein powder can be used. Think of it as support and not a replacement for balanced meals.

Papaya & pineapple

Another common myth suggests avoiding papaya and pineapple completely. In reality, ripe or dried forms consumed in moderation are totally safe. What should be avoided is raw or unripe papaya due to potential risks.

Only egg whites?

Skipping egg yolks is a mistake. The yolk contains essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and choline, which play a crucial role in the baby's brain development. Eating whole eggs is recommended for maximum nutritional benefit.

Unpasteurised dairy

This is one myth that holds true. Unpasteurised dairy products can carry harmful bacteria, making it important to choose only pasteurised and hygienic options during pregnancy.

Eating for two

Contrary to popular belief, pregnancy does not require doubling food intake. Instead, the focus should be on nutrient-dense meals. During pregnancy, you need to increase your caloric as well as nutrient intake, typically by about 400–500 calories in the later stages. Overeating, especially unhealthy foods, can lead to complications and make postpartum weight management more difficult.

Exercise during pregnancy

Movement is important. While intense workouts are unnecessary, maintaining a level of physical activity similar to pre-pregnancy routines, while listening to the body, is encouraged.

Coffee

Lastly, there are myths about cutting down on coffee intake. But that's not true. Caffeine intake does not need to be eliminated entirely. Up to 200 mg per day is considered safe, though limiting it to around 100 mg, roughly one cup of coffee, is a more cautious approach.

Making informed choices and relying on credible guidance can help you navigate pregnancy with greater confidence and ease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.