Eat These Indian Spices Daily For Better Overall Health

Incorporating Indian spices into your daily diet can be beneficial for your overall health

Indian spices are a diverse range of flavourful ingredients that are used in traditional Indian cuisine. Some commonly used Indian spices include turmeric, cumin, coriander, cardamom, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cloves, fenugreek, and black pepper.

These spices are not only delicious but also offer several health benefits. Many of them have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and digestive properties. They can be added to our daily diet easily as they are flavourful and very low in calories. Keep reading as we discuss some Indian spices you can incorporate into your diet for better health.

8 Indian spices you can consume daily for better health:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Add turmeric powder to curries, soups, or smoothies.

2. Cumin

Cumin is rich in antioxidants and is known to aid digestion, boost the immune system, and promote weight loss. Cumin has also been found to improve blood sugar control. It can be used as a seasoning in various dishes or in powdered form in beverages.

3. Coriander

Coriander is a good source of dietary fibre, iron, and magnesium. It aids in digestion, lowers cholesterol levels, and may help alleviate symptoms of diabetes. Use coriander seeds or fresh cilantro leaves in curries, salads, or marinades.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and may help regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol. It can be added to desserts, beverages, or sprinkled on oatmeal or yogurt.

5. Cardamom

Cardamom is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It aids in digestion, freshens breath, and may help reduce blood pressure. Use it in both sweet and savoury dishes, like tea, desserts, curries, or even rice.

6. Ginger

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, aids digestion, reduces nausea, and may help relieve muscle pain. It can be used in teas, smoothies, curries, stir-fries, or even grated into salads.

7. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre and compounds that help control blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and reduce cholesterol. Fenugreek may also help reduce inflammation. They can be added to curries, pickles, or soaked overnight to consume in the morning.

8. Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that have antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. It may help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and may have anticancer effects. Use fresh or powdered garlic in curries, sauces, or soups.

To consume these spices, you can incorporate them into your daily cooking by adding them to various dishes as mentioned above. Alternatively, you can consume some spices like turmeric, ginger, or cinnamon in tea or milk.

Incorporating Indian spices into your daily diet can be beneficial for your overall health. However, individual dietary needs and sensitivities may vary, so it is always recommended to consume spices in moderation. If you have any specific health concerns or conditions, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to ensure that the consumption of Indian spices fits into your daily diet safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.