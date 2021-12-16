Dr Jaishree Sharads Guide To The Perfect Bridal Glow On Your Wedding Day

Dr Jaishree Sharad: Tips for the perfect bridal glow!

Weddings are a lot of pressure. The pressure of the big day can often wreak havoc on your skin, which is what you want to avoid on the big day. If you are wondering how to get the perfect bridal glow for your wedding festivities, Dr Jaishree Sharad has an answer for you. She posted Instagram Reels under the title “Get the bridal glow.” In a detailed caption, she explained all the necessary skincare tips for the brides and grooms for this season. This involves not only a healthy skincare regime but also other hidden factors that play a huge role in ensuring that your skin has a fresh glow.

Here's a detailed skincare regime for brides and grooms by Dr Jaishree Sharad:

1. Skin Regime

Mornings – Cleanser, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen must be a part of your daily skincare routine. The cleanser helps remove excess oils, makeup and dirt from your skin. Serum, which you must apply after cleaning, helps you have glowing skin and carries anti-ageing properties too. Moisturiser, meanwhile, keeps your skin smooth and hydrated. Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful sun rays. Even if you are in a hurry, make sure you apply sunscreen, Dr Jaishree added.

Night-time - Never forget to remove your makeup. Makeup is a must when you get ready for various functions and rituals at your wedding. However, never sleep without removing your makeup. Don't forget to cleanse your face before you go to bed, the doctor said. Use an under-eye serum and your targeted cream or serum.

2. Diet

Take proper care of your diet as what you eat shows on your skin, the expert said. Try to eat healthy and nutritious food as much as possible. Drink enough water as it cleanses your stomach and helps you maintain radiant skin. Dr Jaishree suggested avoiding sugar, junk and processed food.

3. Supplements

The doctor recommends taking 1000mg Vitamin C, Glutathione 500mg, antioxidants and vitamin D3 if deficient.

4. Sleep

Sleep is important if you want healthy skin. Take power naps if you do not get 8 hours at night, the expert said. She also recommends using an under eye cream.

5. Start all skin-related treatments 3 months in advance, the expert says.

Basic treatments, as per the doctor, are:

1. Chemical peels

2. Microneedling

3. Laser toning

Advanced treatments include

1. Skin boosters

2. PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma)

3. Fillers

Take a look at the video here:

Follow Dr Jaishree Sharad's skincare tips for better results for your wedding and always thereafter.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.