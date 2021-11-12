Dr Jaishree Sharad Shares Reasons Why You Must Exfoliate Your Skin

Skincare: Expert explains why we must exfoliate our skin

Our skin is a protective barrier and it blocks the entry of pollutants and microbes. When it comes to revitalising the skin, nothing feels better than giving yourself a scrub, or, in other words, exfoliating it. Exfoliating is the process of removing dead cells from the surface of the skin using a scrub or an exfoliating tool. In a new Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad highlights the benefits of exfoliation and says that one can start exfoliation in their “mid or late twenties although there is no specific age”.

In the post, Dr Jaishree Sharad also says that exfoliation must be done based on one's skin type. Outlining the necessity of exfoliation, she says that skin cells have a cycle of 28 days where the lowermost layer of the epidermis gradually moves up to the top most layer. “These dead cells are normally shed at a microscopic level every day. With age, sun exposure, stress, pollution, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle, this cell cycle gets disrupted. When there is a build-up of dead cells, the skin looks dull. This is because light, which falls on the skin surface, gets absorbed instead of reflecting back,” she states in the post.

Dr Jaishree Sharad says those with oily skin can exfoliate twice a week. For normal skin, the requirement is just once a week. People with dry skin can exfoliate once in two weeks, while those with sensitive skin need to opt for gentle exfoliation once a month.

“Mechanical exfoliation is done with mild scrubs. Do not over exfoliate,” she adds in her post.

Watch Dr Jaishree Sharad's video here:

These are a few helpful guidelines on keeping the skin healthy. Follow these tips and keep skin-related problems at bay.