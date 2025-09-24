Doctor Shares Tips To Slow Down The Progression Of Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that gradually damages memory, thinking, and behaviour, and eventually affects the ability to carry out daily tasks. It typically affects people older than 65 years. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. While there's no cure for dementia, medication and treatments like cognitive behavioural therapy and, in severe cases, deep brain stimulation (DBS) can help manage symptoms and slow its progression. Medications can support memory and thinking, while lifestyle changes and cognitive stimulation therapies can improve the overall quality of life.

"Alzheimer's disease is often considered a ticking clock that cannot be reversed, just like time, and slowly bites away all memories and independence of a person," said Dr. Apurva Sharma, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

Understanding the causes of Alzheimer's disease

"Alzheimer's is multifactorial, in which age and genetics set the stage and usually develops from several causes rather than a single trigger. Age is one of the biggest risk factors, but getting older doesn't automatically mean that people will get Alzheimer's. However, as people grow older, their brain's natural repair processes slow down, stress levels rise, and the brain's ability to get rid of cellular waste gets worse. This combination can harm neurons and cause memory loss."

"In most cases, rare gene mutations cause early-onset Alzheimer's, while more common variants increase the chance of late-onset Alzheimer's," explained Dr. Sharma.

She further explains that high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and a poor diet all harm brain blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the brain and promoting inflammation. "Head injuries exacerbate these consequences, making Alzheimer's the outcome of several interconnected factors rather than a single cause," she added.

How to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease

"Alzheimer's cannot be cured completely, as there is no technology that can help in the proper treatment of the disease. Therefore, it is necessary to take preventive measures before it is too late," Dr. Sharma mentioned and further shared the following tips to slow down the progression of this condition.

Manage chronic conditions: High blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol are linked to faster cognitive decline. Keeping these under control can keep the brain functioning safely.

Small habits like wearing helmets while cycling, bike riding, and preventing falls at home are important steps, as even mild head injuries can raise the risk of Alzheimer's.

Chronic stress damages memories stored in the brain. Hence, practising mindfulness, meditation, or even hobbies like gardening and playing games can keep the mind calm.

Excessive drinking and smoking harm blood vessels and brain cells, which leads to cognitive decline. Cutting these toxins can slow down the rate of Alzheimer's progression.

Regular visits to doctors help in early detection of memory issues and allow timely intervention. Therapies like Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) help to improve well-being and quality of life.

Alzheimer's is a different journey of life that requires a person to reshape their existing life, where small choices can make the road gentler. Staying proactive with brain health, leaning on medical support, and nurturing strong social bonds can slow its progress and help the sufferers treasure time with families and live with dignity.

(Dr. Apurva Sharma, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.