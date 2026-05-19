Doctor Explains How Mother's Colostrum Builds Immunity In Her Child

The first few drops of breast milk a mother produces after childbirth are sometimes called "liquid gold" and for good reason. That thicker yellowish milk, often referred to as colostrum, is basically one of nature's strongest immune boosters for a newborn baby. Even if it shows up in small amounts during those first few days after birth, colostrum is still loaded with antibodies, immune cells, proteins, vitamins, and growth signals that help shield babies during this really delicate and exposed stage of life.

Doctors and researchers worldwide keep saying early breastfeeding matters a lot because a newborn's immune system is still not fully developed at birth. From an environment that is peaceful and safe within the womb, the baby comes out into the outside world surrounded by bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens almost immediately. Colostrum acts as the baby's first natural vaccination, helping its body to learn how to deal with infections in a safer manner. The World Health Organization (WHO) also states that breastfeeding within the first hour after birth reduces the likelihood of infection and infant deaths.

The First Shield

One of the most important components of colostrum is Immunoglobulin A or IgA. This antibody forms a protective layer over the baby's nose, throat, lungs, and intestines. Instead of directly entering the bloodstream, it coats the baby's internal surfaces and blocks germs from attaching to the body. This is especially important because nearly 70 per cent of the immune system is somehow connected to the gut, not only in theory. Studies in recent years have shown that breastfed babies usually develop more balanced gut bacteria and a stronger immunity compared to formula-fed babies. Colostrum is also packed with white blood cells such as macrophages and lymphocytes, which help fight off germs early on, and they also sort of "train" the baby's immune system so it can defend itself better. Scientists now understand that colostrum does not just "feed" the baby. It also sends biological instructions that help shape the baby's immune development for months and even years.

Sealing The Infant Gut

Another important thing about colostrum is what it does for developing the baby's gut lining. Right at birth, the intestines are still kind of immature and also more permeable than they will be later. Colostrum has growth factors that help sort of seal and strengthen the intestinal wall. Because of that, it can reduce the chance that bad bacteria and allergens slip in and end up in the bloodstream. Recent neonatal research from 2025 kind of suggests that early breastfeeding might lower the risk of allergies, gut infections, and lingering inflammation even much later in adulthood. Colostrum is also stuffed with lactoferrin, a strong protein that basically stops harmful bacteria by cutting off their iron supply. It has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory effects. Along with that there are oligosaccharides in colostrum which act like meals for healthy gut bacteria, and they help build up a more resilient gut microbiome right from the start, not just in the beginning but really throughout early development. Thus strengthening immune function and metabolism.

Debunking Myths And Supporting Mothers

Many people worry that colostrum is "too little" because only a few teaspoons are produced initially. However, doctors explain that a newborn's stomach is extremely tiny in the first days after birth, often compared to the size of a cherry. The small quantity of colostrum is actually perfectly designed for the baby's needs. It is highly concentrated with nutrients and immune compounds.

Lately, some reports and a lot of paediatric health talk from 2025 into 2026 have been pointing out growing misinformation about infant feeding online. In a few places, some mothers are being told to throw away colostrum, just because it feels thick or it looks a little yellow, and yeah that part sounds "reasonable" to non-experts but it's still wrong. Pediatricians are really firm about this, saying that skipping colostrum can leave the baby without those early, important immune benefits. Health experts across India have been pushing, more and more, for immediate skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding right after delivery, so the newborn can get colostrum at the earliest possible moment, not later.

It is not just immunity that colostrum aids with. Multiple studies show that children who are breastfed early experience a reduced chance of getting respiratory infections, diarrhoea, obesity, and some types of chronic diseases. On the other hand, breastfeeding also helps the mother with uterine recovery and drastically reduces the chances of cancer and metabolic diseases.

Doctors advise that mothers should not feel guilty or stressed even when breastfeeding poses some difficulties. Professional lactation consultation, counseling, and early medical advice can play a big role. The key is always to help both mother and baby.

In many ways, colostrum is the baby's first shield against the outside world. It is not just food. It is the body's earliest lesson in protection, healing, and immunity, delivered naturally from mother to child in the very first hours of life.

(By Dr. Ankur Rajvanshi, Lead & HOD - NICU & Neonatology, Senior Consultant - Pediatrics, Aster Whitefield Hospital)

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