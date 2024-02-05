Do You Gain Back Weight After Losing It? Here's How To Keep It Off

Continuously track your progress by weighing yourself regularly or measuring certain body parts

When we lose weight, our metabolism slows down. This means that the body burns fewer calories to sustain its functions. As a result, we need to consume fewer calories to maintain the same weight. When we start regaining weight, often due to returning to previous eating habits, our body still expects fewer calories, making it easier to gain weight.

Along with this, after successfully losing weight, individuals may revert to their previous unhealthy eating habits, such as consuming highly processed or calorie-dense foods. These habits contribute to weight regain.

Many individuals also use food as a way to cope with emotions, stress, or boredom. If underlying emotional issues are not addressed during weight loss, it can lead to overeating, emotional eating, or returning to old habits, thus causing weight regain. While complete prevention of weight regain might be challenging, there are strategies to minimise it, read on as we share some tips.

Strategies to prevent weight gain that might be followed by weight loss:

1. Set realistic goals

By setting achievable and sustainable weight loss goals, you are more likely to maintain your new weight. Unrealistic goals often lead to drastic diets or exercise routines that are difficult to sustain.

2. Adopt a balanced and nutritious diet

Focus on consuming a variety of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. A balanced diet provides essential nutrients, keeps you satisfied, and reduces the chances of cravings or binges.

3. Regular physical activity

Engage in regular exercise to burn calories, improve metabolism, and maintain muscle mass. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

4. Practice mindful eating

Pay attention to physical hunger and fullness cues while eating. Eat slowly and savour your food, allowing your brain to recognise satiety signals and prevent overeating.

5. Monitor portion sizes

Use smaller plates, bowls, and utensils to help control portion sizes. Be mindful of calorie-dense foods and consume them in moderation.

6. Regular meal times

Establish a routine by eating meals and snacks at consistent times. This helps regulate appetite and prevents unnecessary snacking or overeating.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Water not only aids digestion but also helps reduce feelings of hunger and prevents calorie-containing beverage consumption.

8. Develop a support system

Surround yourself with supportive friends, family, or online communities who can provide encouragement, accountability, and guidance during your weight maintenance journey.

9. Regular self-monitoring

Continuously track your progress by weighing yourself regularly or measuring certain body parts. Self-monitoring helps you identify any weight fluctuations and take corrective actions earlier.

10. Practice stress management techniques

Emotional or stress-induced eating can lead to weight regain. Engage in relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises to manage stress levels effectively.

To ensure the effectiveness of these strategies, it is crucial to first consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian who can provide personalised guidance tailored to your specific needs. Additionally, maintaining consistency, being patient, and adapting these strategies to your lifestyle in a sustainable manner will help prevent weight regain after losing it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.