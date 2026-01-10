Do Colds Impact Men And Women Differently? Science Says Yes, Here's Why

With cold wave conditions across parts of north and central India, people have also been reporting flu-like illnesses and common colds. While most people think that common cold affects everyone in the same way, that is not entirely true. Emerging studies show that common cold may not affect men and women in the same way. Scientists point to biological, hormonal, and even behavioural factors that causes men and women to react differently to common cold. While the "man flu" stereotype paints men to be dramatic sufferers, studies show women often have severe and prolonged symptoms like intense fatigue and inflammation due to oestrogen-fueled immune overdrive.

Hormonal Influences

Hormones have a huge role to play in this disparity. Oestrogen boosts interferon production, which is a key antiviral protein. This slows down viral replication but causes more inflammation-related symptoms. Testosterone in men suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines, muting responses to viruses. This immunosuppressive effect may explain why men fare worse with some infections like COVID-19 but experience reduced cold symptoms.

Biological Differences

Women's immune systems tend to have stronger responses to viral attackers like rhinoviruses, which are the primary culprits behind colds. Oestrogen, which is a key female hormone, boosts immune cell activity and antibody production. This helps clear infections faster, however, it can increase inflammation. This leads to increased symptoms such as severe fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches that tend to linger longer in women compared to men.

On the other hand, higher testosterone levels in men affect certain immune functions, resulting in milder initial symptoms. Studies on respiratory viruses show that men report fewer upper respiratory issues like runny noses or sore throats early on. However, they may experience higher fever due to the influence of testosterone on the brain's temperature regulation centre. These hormonal differences explain why women take medical help earlier.

Symptom Severity and Duration

Women tend to experience colds more intensely over time. In one study of patients with enterovirus, coronavirus, or influenza, women were twice as likely to report severe symptoms like exhaustion and body pain, which persists beyond the first few days. Men, on the other hand, might not have severe symptoms in the first few days, however, their symptoms peak quickly and also get better sooner.

Behavioural and Reporting Biases

Cultural stereotypes boost biological truths. The "man cold" trope comes partly from men's tendency to underreport until symptoms get the better of them. Women tend to monitor their health closely and are better at articulating their discomfort and more precisely. Self-reported data shows women logging more symptoms, however, objective measures like viral load reveal similar infection rates in both men and women.

Chronic stress, often higher in women, tends to aggravate immune reactions. This prolongs the symptoms of cold. Men under stress might suppress symptoms, appearing tougher. However, this increases the risk of complications.

Prevention and Treatment

Understanding these differences can help both men and women to take better care of themselves.

Women can benefit from anti-inflammatory support like rest and hydration. These can help to boost their immunity. Men, on the other hand, might need immune-boosting zinc or vitamin D to counter testosterone's effect.

Colds can hit differently due to biology and behaviour. women battle fiercer, longer fights; men a quicker skirmish. Science debunks equal impact, urging personalized wellness approaches.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.