Diwali 2020: Nutritionist Gives 5 Tips To Strike A Balance Between Celebrations And Health

With festivities being around the corner, you lose the motivation to keep up with your workout regimen. This, in turn, leads you to have that stubborn belly fat, or constipated, lazy, low on energy, and lastly, regret. Surely, around all the fun and food that is most cherished by your taste buds, keeping self-control might get difficult, but not so much if you strike a balance.

Diwali 2020: How you can balance celebrations and health

1. Prebiotic drinks in place of sugary beverages

Whether it is a meet and greet kind of day or a night out to play cards, all the drinks served be it, milkshakes, soft beverages, canned juices, or sharbat, are all laden with a lot of refined sugar. Instead of having these, have more probiotic drinks like buttermilk, kombucha, probiotic mojito, coconut water kefir, or kanji. Sugar, which has a negative impact on your gut fauna can lead to inflammation or disturbed bowel movement.

2. Spice it up

When you consume oily and refined flour laden food, especially around this time when the temperature is dropping, the digestive system suffers. Hence, to amp up its activity, include more digestion-friendly spices like fenugreek, cinnamon, turmeric, and black pepper. You can also make cumin, coriander, and fennel tea, and sip warm water throughout the day to have better digestion.

3. Practice portion control and don't skip working out

Portion control is something that you must have heard a million times to avoid unwanted weight gain, but when it comes to bringing it into practice, people fail. During Diwali, if you can't resist the urge of indulgence, then at least cut back on the portion size. Also, try to avoid that calling of not working out. As it becomes even essential to have a good sweat session at this time. So, take out 30 minutes to 1 hour each day for your body.

4. Include roughage and keep your water buddy handy

Having fibre is extremely crucial, especially because your body needs it more to digest food better and eliminate waste efficiently. Not having enough roughage is also a reason why people tend to get constipated post the celebrations or have skin issues. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains each day in your diet, it will also help in combating your hunger pangs. And, don't forget to stay hydrated!

5. Choose baked over fried

Too much of refined oil will not only make you gain weight but also slow down your metabolism. It can increase your bad cholesterol levels, and trigger inflammation in the body. Hence, instead of frying your delicacies, bake them. Put the air fryer to use or make an effort to bake all the items that you'd otherwise fry.

6. Eat to be happy, and not to be guilty

Guilt is not something that you would want to feel after all the Diwali jamboree. Hence, eat as much as would be necessary to satisfy your craving, but don't go overboard. And if at all you had all the junk, do not get stressed, as it will add on to the harm already caused. Just try to find a balance.

Point to note

Understanding to strike a balance is crucial. Yes, it is a time when everyone around you will be also wanting you to indulge including yourself, but just keep the aforementioned points in mind when you celebrate in order to have a healthy and a happy Diwali.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

