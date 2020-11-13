World Diabetes Day: Here's The Link Between Diabetes And Dental Health; Expert Shares Tips To Fight These

World Diabetes Day 2020: Control your blood sugars with a healthy diet and lifestyle

Diabetes is a long-term disease in which it is important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Most of the food that you eat is turned into glucose (sugar) for your body to use for energy. The pancreas, an organ that lies near the stomach, makes a hormone called insulin to help glucose get into the cells of your body. Different types of diabetes can affect individuals. The most common is type-2 diabetes. You might be surprised to know that diabetics can suffer from frequent dental problems due to unhealthy blood sugar levels. In this article, you will learn about how diabetes leads to dental issues and ways to prevent these.

World Diabetes Day 2020: Impact of diabetes on dental health

Diabetes and the oral cavity go hand in hand. Surprisingly oral cavity is not given much importance, but diabetes affects all soft and hard tissues of the mouth.

People with poorly controlled diabetes are at a greater risk for dental problems. They are more likely to have infections of their gums and bones that hold their teeth in place because diabetes can cause a reduction in blood supply to the gums. High blood sugar may also cause dry mouth and make gum diseases worse. If diabetes left untreated, it can take a toll on your mouth as well. Here's how:

Diabetes Day 2020: Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to frequent dental issues

Photo Credit: iStock

5 major side effects and how to overcome them

1. Xerostomia dry mouth

It is one of the major symptoms of diabetes. You may have less saliva, causing dry mouth. Drink a lot of water to keep your mouth moist. Also, rinse your mouth after every meal two to three times with a mouth wash of your choice, swirl it at least for 30 seconds each for best results.

2. Gums may become inflamed and might bleed often (gingivitis)

Almost 22 percent of diabetics are diagnosed with gum bleeding and inflamed gums, commonly known as gingivitis that is because diabetes reduces blood supply to the gums leading to unhealthy gums. Gums are the foundation of your teeth. Healthy gums are equal to healthy teeth. Massage them regularly. Massaging in a circular motion for 5 minutes every morning and evening with oil of your choice (olive oil, vitamin E oil, almond oil) can do wonder for your gums.

3. You may have problem tasting food

Diabetes can lead to tongue coating as well which leads to suppression of the taste buds. So, tongue cleaning should be on priority. You can do it once a day, tongue cleaning with glycerin and cotton pad can prove to be magical not only for the lovely pink tongue but also for bacterial free oral cavity.

Healthy oral practices and control blood sugars can help avoid dental issues

Photo Credit: iStock

4. You may experience delayed wound healing

Diabetes leads to delayed wound healing so any cut or bruise in the mouth can take longer to heal. Visit your dentist regularly if you face any discomfort. If you wear any type of denture clean them every day and make sure these are well fitted.

5. You may also be susceptible of infections inside your mouth

Control your blood sugar levels. Use your diabetes-related medication as directed, changing to a healthier diet and even exercising can assist in the management of blood sugar levels. Good blood sugar control will also help your body fight against any bacterial or fungal infections in your mouth.

Note: For children with diabetes, teeth may erupt at an age earlier than is typical.

(Dr. Gunita Singh is a Dentist and Director at Dentem)

