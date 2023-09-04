Digestion: 5 Bizarre Foods That Are Amazing For Your Gut Health

Certain foods can help boost the health of our gut

Your digestive tract, which is in charge of absorbing nutrients and removing waste, is extremely important to your health. Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, a large number of people struggle with digestive issues like bloating, cramps, gas, abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, and constipation.

You may be at risk for more serious digestive problems if you have Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Crohn's Disease, diverticulitis, or heartburn. However, a lack of fibre or probiotic-rich diets can cause digestive issues in even the healthiest of individuals. Here are some weird foods that might actually be helpful for your gut health.

Bizarre foods that are actually good for your gut health:

1. Black rice

This exotic rice, sometimes referred to as "forbidden rice" since it was cherished in ancient Asia and only fed to royalty, packs a nutritious nutritional wallop thanks to a wealth of fibre, minerals, vitamins, and potent antioxidants. In actuality, black rice contains the same anthocyanin pigments that give berries their deep purple colour, but because of the pigments' high concentration, the grains appear black. Incorporate additional whole grains like these that are still physically whole into your diet.

2. Soy tempeh

The name of soy tempeh and the way it resembles a sponge don't help matters either. Even yet, the health benefits of the fermented soy superfood are remarkable and it can be delicious. Tempeh is one of the most nutritionally valuable dishes made from beans thanks to its dense composition of minerals and health-promoting substances. Increase your consumption of soy tempeh to improve your digestive and heart health, prevent cancer, and better control your hunger. Always choose organic options, which are often found in the produce area of the supermarket.

3. Celeriac root

Despite the fact that it is unattractive, this knobby root vegetable is brimming with benefits for your health. To begin with, celery root is a variety of celery that is a member of the carrot family. It has a unique flavour that falls somewhere between celery and parsley. The vitamin K found in celeriac root, which is crucial for strong bones, is also relatively low in calories. The vital minerals phosphorus, iron, calcium, copper, and manganese are also abundant in it.

4. Kombucha

Kombucha is created by mixing particular bacterial strains, sugar, and yeast with black or green tea, followed by a week or more of fermentation. The fermentation process generates an abundance of probiotic microorganisms, which can enhance digestive health. Additionally, several studies in mice have indicated that kombucha may aid in the recovery of stomach ulcers.

5. Sardines

These tiny, oily fish are ready to eat right out of the can and are a great source of high-quality protein, necessary omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D (which is uncommon in meals otherwise), B vitamins, calcium, selenium, and a number of other important minerals. Sardines are also free of environmental contaminants like mercury, unlike other types of fish. These little creatures are also essential for maintaining good bone, heart, and brain function.

Managing digestive problems can be difficult, some meals may be able to help with their uncomfortable symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.