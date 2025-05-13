Dietary Supplements For Weight Loss: Are They Effective? Top 5 Options To Try

Losing weight isn't easy. There is no magic pill that can make you shed kilos overnight. Weight loss is an intensive process that requires reducing fat accumulation in the body through the right diet and regular exercise. However, certain dietary supplements may help you stay on track and support your overall weight loss journey. Below, we share a few popular nutritional supplements that can assist you in shedding excess weight and keeping it off.

Dietary supplements for weight loss:

1. Green tea extract

Rich in antioxidants called catechins, green tea extract is often associated with increased fat burning and improved metabolic rates. Some studies suggest it may help promote fat loss, particularly in the abdominal area.

2. Vitamin B

B vitamins are essential for metabolism. They help your body metabolise carbs, proteins, and fats, and utilise the stored energy from food. A deficiency in these vitamins can adversely affect your metabolic function.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for bones, teeth, and the immune system. It also promotes a healthy weight. Studies have shown that obese and overweight individuals are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency.

4. Magnesium

Magnesium is necessary for energy production in the body and is vital for metabolism and energy generation. Additionally, magnesium can promote better sleep, lower blood pressure, support nerve function, regulate mood, and more.

5. Glucomannan

This natural fibre supplement is derived from the root of the konjac plant. It expands in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer, which can reduce overall calorie intake.

While these supplements can help support weight loss efforts, it's essential to use them with caution. Here are some important precautions to consider:

1. Seek professional help

Before starting any supplement, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions, it is crucial to consult a healthcare expert. Additionally, individuals taking medications should check with an expert, as some supplements may interfere with their medications.

2. They are not a substitute for diet and exercise

While these supplements can aid in weight loss, nothing replaces a balanced diet and regular exercise for sustainable results.

3. Watch for side effects

Some supplements may cause side effects, such as digestive issues, nausea, and bloating. Consult your doctor to understand potential risks.

Combining a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and lifestyle changes can help you effectively lose weight in a sustainable manner. Successful weight loss generally requires creating a caloric deficit, meaning you burn more calories than you consume.

In conclusion, while some dietary supplements may support weight loss, they should be part of a broader lifestyle approach that includes healthy eating and exercise. Prioritise safety and seek professional guidance to ensure your weight loss journey is both effective and healthy. If you are taking supplements, do not overdose. Ask an expert for the right dosage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.