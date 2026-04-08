Did You Know? You Might Be Eating Around 5 Grams Of Microplastics Every Week

From drinking water to the air we breathe, microplastics are now almost impossible to avoid. Studies suggest that the amount we ingest could be far higher than expected, what do these tiny particles do inside the human body? As per a study published in Journal of Hazardous Materials Letters, the average person ingests about 5 grams of plastic each week, which is roughly the weight of a credit card. Research further shows that people consume at least 50,000 microplastic particles annually, with the number rising sharply among those who rely heavily on ultra-processed foods.

Microplastics, defined as particles smaller than 5 millimeters, come from multiple sources: the breakdown of larger plastic debris, microbeads found in personal care products, and synthetic fibers shed from clothing. These tiny fragments have become widespread in our environment, making their way into the food and water we consume.

What Are Microplastics And How Do They Enter The Body?

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic, often less than 5 millimetres in size. They enter the human body through:

Contaminated food and drinking water

Airborne particles that are inhaled

Limited exposure through skin contact

Once inside, these particles may cross biological barriers and interact directly with human cells, raising concerns about long-term health effects.

Also read: Study Finds Microplastics In Bile: What This Digestive Fluid Does In Your Body

The Hidden Damage Begins At The Cellular Level

According to Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the impact of microplastics goes beyond surface-level exposure. "Microplastics can translocate across epithelial barriers and interact directly with cells. Their impact on human cellular function is an emerging concern that links toxicology, immunology, and chronic disease development," she says.

1. Oxidative Stress: The First Line Of Damage

One of the most significant ways microplastics harm cells is through Oxidative Stress. These particles can generate harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS), which overwhelm the body's natural antioxidant defences. "This oxidative imbalance damages lipids, proteins, and DNA, potentially leading to impaired cellular function or apoptosis," explains Dr Tapdiya. Over time, such damage is linked to chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer.

2. Chronic Inflammation And Immune Activation

Microplastics can also trigger the body's immune system, leading to persistent inflammation. "They may activate immune pathways, particularly through macrophages and other immune cells," says Dr Tapdiya. This ongoing low-grade inflammation is a known driver of several diseases, including:

Metabolic syndrome

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiovascular conditions

The problem is that microplastics are not easily cleared from the body, allowing this inflammatory response to continue over time.

3. Carriers Of Toxic Chemicals

Microplastics are not just harmful on their own, they can also carry toxic substances. These include:

Heavy metals

Endocrine Disruptors like bisphenols and phthalates

"These substances can leach from plastic particles and interfere with cellular signalling pathways," Dr Tapdiya notes. Such interference can disrupt hormone balance, potentially affecting reproductive health, thyroid function, and metabolism.

4. Disrupting Cell Membranes

Another area of concern is how microplastics interact with the cell membrane. Due to their size and surface properties, they may interfere with the lipid layers that protect cells. "Microplastics may alter membrane integrity and permeability, affecting nutrient transport, ion balance, and signalling processes," explains Dr Tapdiya. This disruption can compromise basic cellular functions essential for survival.

5. Potential DNA Damage

Emerging research also points towards possible genetic damage. Microplastics and the chemicals they carry may harm DNA, increasing the risk of mutations and, potentially, cancer. While human studies are still limited, the early findings are concerning enough to warrant caution.

Also read: What Exactly Are Microplastics & Can They Actually Be Bad For Us?

What Does This Mean For Your Health?

Despite growing evidence, experts emphasise that direct cause-and-effect links between microplastics and specific diseases in humans are still being studied. However, the biological mechanisms observed so far are significant. "The mechanistic evidence at the cellular level is compelling enough to warrant precaution," says Dr Tapdiya. "We must remain attentive to environmental exposures as contributors to chronic disease."

Microplastics may be invisible, but their impact on the human body could be far-reaching. From oxidative stress and inflammation to hormone disruption and potential DNA damage, these tiny particles can interfere with critical cellular processes. While research is still evolving, one thing is clear: understanding and limiting exposure to microplastics may become an important part of protecting long-term health. Because when it comes to your body, even the smallest particles can make a big difference.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.